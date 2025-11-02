It's FOSS on Software and Free Software News

news
It's FOSS ☛ Pomodoro With Super Powers: This GNU/Linux App Will Boost Your Productivity
Pomodoro combined with task management and website blocking. This is an excellent tool for productivity seekers but there are some quirks worth noticing.
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #25.44: KDE Plasma 6.5 and Fedora 43 Released, Ghostty Terminal, Nextcloud Over Abusive Monopolist Microsoft and Productivity App for Linux
Fedora 43 is here and so is KDE Plasma 6.5 with a bunch of new, modern features.
It's FOSS ☛ I Found Everything Search Engine Alternative for GNU/Linux Users
A GUI app for searching for files on your GNU/Linux system? Well, why not? Not everyone likes the dark and spooky terminal.
It's FOSS ☛ FFmpeg Receives $100K in Funding from India's FLOSS/fund Initiative
It is one of the world's most widely used multimedia frameworks today.
It's FOSS ☛ Proton Launches Data Breach Observatory to Track Dark Web Activity in Real-Time
A constantly updated dark web monitoring tool.