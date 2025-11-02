news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Unicorn Media ☛ RSS, Not Algorithms: How Open Source Tech Can Reclaim Reliable News
When news disappears from search results and social control media favors polarization, RSS keeps you in touch with real reporting from sources you trust.
Events
Linux Plumbers Conference (LPC) ☛ Linux Plumbers Conference: Japan Visas need a longer processing time
If you hold a passport from a visa exempt country, this doesn’t apply to you:
https://www.mofa.go.jp/j_info/visit/visa/short/novisa.html
But if you don’t have a passport from that list, you do need a visa. Unfortunately, the change of government in Japan has made the process for getting a visa more taxing on the body supplying the invitation letter (in our case, the 'Linux' Foundation).
Productivity Software/LibreOffice/Calligra
-
Document Foundation ☛ LibreOffice project and community recap: October 2025
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started the month by posting the LibreOffice Podcast, Episode #5 –Accessibility in Free and Open Source Software, with Michael Weghorn and Mike Saunders.
