Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

If you hold a passport from a visa exempt country, this doesn’t apply to you:

https://www.mofa.go.jp/j_info/visit/visa/short/novisa.html

But if you don’t have a passport from that list, you do need a visa. Unfortunately, the change of government in Japan has made the process for getting a visa more taxing on the body supplying the invitation letter (in our case, the 'Linux' Foundation).