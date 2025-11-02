Hey hey hey good evening! Tonight a quick note on wastrel, a new WebAssembly implementation.

a wasm-to-native compiler that goes through c

Wastrel compiles Wasm modules to standalone binaries. It does so by emitting C and then compiling that C.

Compiling Wasm to C isn’t new: Ben Smith wrote wasm2c back in the day and these days most people in this space use Bastien Müller‘s w2c2. These are great projects!

Wastrel has two or three minor differences from these projects. Let’s lead with the most important one, despite the fact that it’s as yet vaporware: Wastrel aims to support automatic memory managment via WasmGC, by embedding the Whippet garbage collection library. (For the wingolog faithful, you can think of Wastrel as a Whiffle for Wasm.) This is the whole point! But let’s come back to it.