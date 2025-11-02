EasyOS Sticks With XLibre and Has New Release

For myself, I am pleased with this release, as it has setup SeaMonkey Mail module to be a local email client with external storage. I will be able to download the years of accumulated emails on my gmail account.



When the SM Mail module is run, it creates a profile at /files/apps/seamonkey/profile-mail, that may also be reached via /mnt/wkg/files/apps/seamonkey/profile-mail (or /mnt/${WKG_DEV}/${WKG_DIR}files/apps/seamonkey/profile-mail)