EasyOS Sticks With XLibre and Has New Release
Barry Kauler ☛ XLibre is rocketing ahead!
I have presented how I intend to position EasyOS going forward, as somewhat like a traditional Puppy Linux, in some regards anyway. One of those traditional features is to stay with X11, not migrate to Wayland.
Barry Kauler ☛ EasyOS Excalibur-series version 7.0.27 released
For myself, I am pleased with this release, as it has setup SeaMonkey Mail module to be a local email client with external storage. I will be able to download the years of accumulated emails on my gmail account.
When the SM Mail module is run, it creates a profile at /files/apps/seamonkey/profile-mail, that may also be reached via /mnt/wkg/files/apps/seamonkey/profile-mail (or /mnt/${WKG_DEV}/${WKG_DIR}files/apps/seamonkey/profile-mail)