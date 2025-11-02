news
Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
Ubuntu Studio ☛ Ubuntu Studio: Upgrading from 25.04 to 25.10
Yep, we know. This tells you nothing about what is wrong. What is wrong is slightly more technical. As it turns out, the backend application that actually performs the upgrade removed an argument from its command line unannounced during the Plucky Puffin release cycle, approximately a year ago.
As our project leader, Erich Eickmeyer, maintains the upgrade notifier widget for both Ubuntu Studio and Kubuntu, he woke up and immediately got to work identifying what’s wrong and how to patch the Plasma widget in question to correctly execute the upgrade process. He has uploaded the fix, and it was accepted by a member of the Ubuntu Stable Release Updates team.
Ubuntu turns 21, students weigh in on its popularity
Similar to Windows or macOS, the kernel — the core of the system that connects the hardware to its software — on its own does not constitute a full OS. Linux by itself is just a kernel, and a distribution is needed to complete the system.
A fully completed OS generally creates a desktop environment, applications and all other configurations. The customizable nature of the system allows people around the world to create Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux, Fedora and Ubuntu.
Ubuntu is seen as one of the most popular, with TechRadar ranking it as their No. 2 spot for best Linux distributions. It was created as free software, which means "users have the freedom to run, edit, contribute to, and share the software," according to the Free Software Foundation.
LWN ☛ Ubuntu introduces architecture variants
Michael Hudson-Doyle, a member of Ubuntu's Foundations team, has announced the introduction of an "architecture variant" for Ubuntu 25.10:
By making changes to dpkg, apt and Launchpad, we are able to build multiple versions of a package, each for a different level of the x86-64 architecture, meaning we can have packages that specifically target x86-64-v3, for example.
As a result, we're very excited to share that in Ubuntu 25.10, some packages are available, on an opt-in basis, in their optimized form for the more modern x86-64-v3 architecture level.
See the announcement for details on opting in to x86-64-v3