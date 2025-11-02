Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

Similar to Windows or macOS, the kernel — the core of the system that connects the hardware to its software — on its own does not constitute a full OS. Linux by itself is just a kernel, and a distribution is needed to complete the system.

A fully completed OS generally creates a desktop environment, applications and all other configurations. The customizable nature of the system allows people around the world to create Linux distributions, such as Arch Linux, Fedora and Ubuntu.

Ubuntu is seen as one of the most popular, with TechRadar ranking it as their No. 2 spot for best Linux distributions. It was created as free software, which means "users have the freedom to run, edit, contribute to, and share the software," according to the Free Software Foundation.