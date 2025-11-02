news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 02, 2025



Quoting: Adios, Windows: These alternatives make switching from Microsoft easy | PCWorld —

If you can’t install Windows 11 on your computer, you don’t have to discard your hardware after support for Windows 10 ends. Chrome OS Flex and Linux are available free of charge, and there are other alternatives as well—even without a PC.

Because millions of PCs do not fulfil the lofty hardware requirements of Windows 11, Microsoft officially recommended that their owners should simply buy a new computer. But instead of scrapping perfectly functioning hardware, you can continue to use it safely for many years to come with an alternative operating system .