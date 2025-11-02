news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 02, 2025



Quoting: Terminal Geeks Rejoice! Proton VPN's Long-Awaited Linux CLI is Finally Here —

Proton VPN (partner link) is one of the most trusted privacy-focused VPN services. It offers a free plan, strong no-logs policies, and open source apps for multiple platforms.

The service is known for its focus on security and transparency, making it a popular choice for people who value privacy and control over their online activity.

Linux users have long requested a proper command-line interface for it. While the earlier CLI was useful, recent development focused on GUI apps. Fortunately, their requests have now been addressed.