news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Nov 02, 2025



Quoting: Best Linux Distros for Development —

Linux has been slowly gaining popularity over the past few years for both end users and developers. There are many reasons for that, such as the end of Windows 10, ease of use, flexibility, reliability, gaming and … development.

That’s right, Linux is an outstanding platform for development. Not only does it have all of the tools you need, but those tools are generally free, open sourc, and easy to install. On top of that, you have Docker, Podman, Kubernetes, virtual machines (VMs) and much more.

Generally speaking, it’s easy to list the best Linux distributions for end users, but when it comes to development, you can be certain that opinions will fly from every corner. Most often, those opinions center more around what distribution a particular developer uses and less around “this is the right tool for the job, regardless of what I use.”