posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 29, 2025



Quoting: Why choosing open source tools; yet another argument – toscalix —

The best engineering companies I have worked with share one common trait: they give their engineers great freedom to choose their toolbox. They find smart ways to balance individual productivity with the overall efficiency of the company.

In contrast, mediocre organizations often hire senior developers but then limit their ability to use the tools they know best. This is a contradiction that hurts their productivity.

Ideally, your toolbox should follow you throughout your entire professional journey. It should evolve and grow with you, ultimately making you increasingly efficient, effective, and adaptable. Your craft depends on your tools, so your toolbox is a fundamental part of your craft, and part of who you are as a professional.