BibMan - TUI bibliography manager - LinuxLinks
BibMan is a TUI bibliography manager. Its goal is to support basis features as a general bibliography manager.
This is free and open source software.
Gamepad Mirror - visualize gamepad inputs - LinuxLinks
Gamepad Mirror is a simple application to visualize a gamepad’s input.
It’s useful to show your inputs during a stream, or test whether a controller can be connected.
This is free and open source software.
Useful Ubuntu Touch Apps - Music Recognition - LinuxLinks
Shazam can identify music, movies, advertising, and television shows, based on a short sample played either through the microphone of the device and also when you’re listening through your headphones. Unfortunately it’s proprietary software. As the software is developed by Apple it isn’t available for Linux. However, this doesn’t stop enterprising open source developers from making their own creations.
Music Recognition is a free and open source application for Ubuntu Touch that provides a similar function to Shazam.
mtr-gtk - network diagnostic tool - LinuxLinks
It investigates the network connection between the host mtr runs on and a user-specified destination host. After it determines the address of each network hop between the machines, it sends a sequence ICMP ECHO requests to each one to determine the quality of the link to each machine. As it does this, it prints running statistics about each machine.
This is free and open source software.
Whispering - speech recognition tool - LinuxLinks
Whispering is a transcription application that provides global speech-to-text functionality, with options such as keyboard shortcuts and automatic copy and paste to make dictating seamless.
Press shortcut → speak → get text. Desktop transcription that cuts out the middleman.
This is free and open source software.