Free and Open Source Software

Tor Browser 15.0 Anonymous Web Browser Is Out Based on Firefox 140 ESR Series

Based on the Mozilla Firefox 140 ESR (Extended Support Release) series, Tor Browser 15.0 introduces many upstream features that have been implemented in the past year, including support for vertical tabs, support for tab groups, and the new unified search button that lets users easily switch between search engines, search bookmarks or tabs, and access quick actions.

Fedora Linux 43 Officially Released, Now Available for Download

Highlights of Fedora Linux 43 include the latest and greatest Linux 6.17 kernel series, the latest and greatest GNOME 49 desktop environment series for the Fedora Workstation edition, which is now Wayland-only, as well as the KDE Plasma 6.4.5 desktop environment on the Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop edition.

KDE Plasma 6.5.1 Is Out to Fix Compatibility Issues with Older AMD GPUs

Even if it comes a week after the release of KDE Plasma 6.5, a major update that just arrived in the stable software repositories of popular rolling-release distros like Arch Linux and openSUSE Tumbleweed, the KDE Plasma 6.5.1 update is packed with many improvements and bug fixes, especially for a regression that broke the appearance of mouse pointers on older AMD GPUs.

IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 Gives Major Boost to the Intrusion Prevention System

Coming more than five weeks after IPFire 2.29 Core Update 197, the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 release introduces major improvements to the Intrusion Prevention System (IPS) with the upgrade to the Suricata 8 series, offering enhanced detection performance and reliability, as well as real-time email reporting.

MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0

The ongoing development of Tor Browser is made possible thanks to the support of our community. If Tor Browser is important to you, now is a great time to support our mission to FREE THE INTERNET, as all donations will be matched by Power Up Privacy through December 31, 2025.

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 29, 2025

Tor Browser 15.0 Anonymous Web Browser Is Out Based on Firefox 140 ESR Series

  
Tor Browser 15.0 has been released today by the Tor project as the latest stable version of this open-source, cross-platform, and free web browser designed to protect yourself against tracking, surveillance, and censorship using the Tor anonymous network.

 
KDE Plasma 6.5.1 Is Out to Fix Compatibility Issues with Older AMD GPUs

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.5 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Fedora Linux 43 is here!

  
I’m excited to announce my very first Fedora Linux release as the new Fedora Project Leader

 
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 Gives Major Boost to the Intrusion Prevention System

  
The IPFire project released IPFire 2.29 Core Update 198 today as a new stable update for this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that brings various improvements, updated components, and security fixes.

 
Austria’s military switches from Microsoft Office to LibreOffice

  
Ubuntu Unity Project Faces Uncertain Future

  
Ubuntu Unity faces manpower shortages as lead dev Rudra has no time to maintain it

 
Another Computer on 700+ Days Uptime [original]

  
GNU/Linux is a very stable platform. As long as one does not adopt the latest experimental stuff (which Wayland would qualify as), there's almost never a reason to reboot, except for kernel refresh.

 
MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

  
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the Release Candidate (RC1) version of the upcoming MX Linux 25 distribution based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

 
Linux 6.18-rc3

  
Ubuntu Loses Features and Breaks Itself Because Canonical Hired a Young British Army Officer to Make Bad Decisions

  
A Good Start for This Week [original]

  
So far it's a productive week

 
Python Software Foundation Withdraws $1.5M U.S. Government Grant Over DEI Restrictions

  
Android Leftovers

  
Distrobox 1.8.2 Brings Polished Experience, New Maintainer

  
Kali Linux is my favorite Linux distro to play around with

  
My Kid's First PC Won't Run Windows—I'll Use One of These 5 Linux Distros Instead

  
This is Doom, running headless, on Ubuntu Arm… on a satellite

  
Free and Open Source Software

  
Why choosing open source tools; yet another argument

  
Today in Techrights

  
today's leftovers

  
Fast and Lightweight Linux Distros You Can Install In Virtual Machines

  
GNU/Linux Videos: Available From Invidious This Past Week

  
HydraPWK 2025.03 (Apes) - arkime, elasticsearch, purplizer, desktop-changes, tools page

  
Low-grade Publishers Try to Blame "Linux" for Windows TCO

  
Windows 10's End of Life Helps GNU/Linux, "10 Years Of Google Chromebooks"

  
Games: Brotato Comes to GNU/Linux and "Lenovo Legion Go Extreme Mode Is Coming To Address The Gaming Handheld's Biggest Flaw In Linux"

  
Distributions and Operating Systems: Jack Wallen's Latest Articles About GNU/Linux

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux and Maintaining Kate Podcast

  
GNU and FSF Events and Releases

  
Ubuntu News and Latest Newsletter

  
Firefox Leftovers

  
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

  
Programming Leftovers

  
GNOME: Architecture and Extensions

  
Red Hat and Fedora Leftovers

  
Graphics: Collabora on Zink and Latest Work by Mike Blumenkrantz

  
KDE, Games, and Qt

  
BleachBit 5.0.2 and Valgrind 3.26.0 released

  
today's howtos

  
Fedora Linux 43 Officially Released, Now Available for Download

  
The Fedora Project officially released Fedora Linux 43 today as the latest stable version of this Red Hat-sponsored distribution, shipping with some of the latest and greatest GNU/Linux technologies.

 
Tellico 4.1.4 Released and Kaitai Struct WebIDE

  
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

  
Linux-friendly gadgets news

 
Games: Turnbound, TimeSplitters, MISERY, Denuvo

  
OpenRazer 3.11 Adds Support for 2025 Razer Laptops and New Peripherals

  
nEMU 3.4 Ncurses-Based QEMU Frontend Released with VM Preview Feature

  
Done With Windows? This Linux Distro Makes It Easy to Switch

  
If you can't upgrade to Windows 11, or don't like what you've seen of it, install Linux Mint instead

 
Sparky 8.1-RC1 ARM64

  
There are new images of Sparky 8.1 Release Candidate ARM64 available for testing

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Today in Techrights

  
Android Leftovers

  
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!

  
And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release

 
Speaking For Limpopo [original]

  
I shall give an update on this report when I get more information, hopefully some time in the coming days

 
Free Sofrware, Open Data, and Standards

  
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

  
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast

  
today's howtos

  
Games: Steam Deck, 47-year-old Space Invaders, and "Windows Games’ Compatibility on Linux Is at an All-Time High"

  
Programming Leftovers

  
CAPCOM and Tux Machines [original]

  
Come join us in testing IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198

  
It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198

 
lv – directory listing and counting tool

  
Qlustar – Linux distribution designed as an all-in-one cluster operating system

  
Qlustar is a full-fledged Linux distribution designed for the purpose of an all-in-one Cluster Operating System

 
Sunny Days, Very Warm Days, and It's Almost Halloween [original]

  
Distroless Containers for corporate use: Nix Flakes vs Fedora

  
In 2025, Bitnami revaluated their business case and decided to discontinue their current offering

 
Community Strikes Back: 12 Open Source Projects Born from Resistance

  
From BSL license changes to abandoned codebases, see how the open source community struck back with powerful forks and fresh alternatives.

 
Solseek Brings a Fast, TUI-Based Package Manager to Solus Linux

  
The freshly released Solseek app gives Solus Linux users a fast

 
Arch Linux AUR Hit by Another DDoS Attack, Port 22 Access Disrupted

  
Ongoing DDoS attacks push Arch Linux to activate AUR protection

 
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features

  
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)

 
SysLinuxOS is an underrated distro for managing home labs

  
The Linux ecosystem is quite the wild west of innovative distros that range from convenient general-purpose operating systems to wacky distributions with their own niche use cases

 
Ghostty Terminal: Never Understood the Hype Until I tried it

  
When I first started using Linux, I did not care much about the terminal applications

 
Want to use local accounts? Just switch to Linux

  
So, what's the solution? Well, if you truly care about local accounts and protecting your personal data, Linux is a fine choice

 
Forget Linux Mint — this is the Windows alternative you need

  
It may not be as popular as Linux Mint

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Balancing Work and Open Source

  
How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source

 
arcOS – Amateur Radio Community Operating System

  
arcOS focuses on standarized digital communication modes commonly used for both casual and emergency communications

 
Review: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7

  
The Linux Mint project creates a popular, Ubuntu-based distribution which is available in Cinnamon

 
Open Transport Community Conference 2025

  
On Friday and Saturday last week I attended the first edition of the Open Transport Community Conference in Vienna, Austria

 
This Week in KDE Apps

  
Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in

 
Owners of Computers Don't Always Control Those Computers, They Rarely Do [original]

  
Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)

 
Today in Techrights

  
