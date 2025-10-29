news

Quoting: Fedora Linux 43 is here! - Fedora Magazine —

I’m excited to announce my very first Fedora Linux release as the new Fedora Project Leader. Fedora Linux 43 is here! 43 releases! Wow that’s a lot. I was thinking about proposing special tetracontakaitrigon stickers to celebrate this release, but I’m not sure anyone would notice they weren’t circles.

Thank you and congrats to everyone who has contributed to Fedora to this release, and in all the releases leading up to this one. I’m grateful to be back with a chance to take stewardship of the collaboration as the Fedora Project leader. I’ve been getting my feet under me as much as I can in these first few months. I’m looking forward to writing up some longer missives about where I want to steer this ship, but for right now I just want to highlight some of the changes you should expect to encounter in the latest release of Fedora Linux. Read the highlights below to find out more. Or if you are ready just jump right in!