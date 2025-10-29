news
Fedora Linux 43 is here!
Quoting: Fedora Linux 43 is here! - Fedora Magazine —
I’m excited to announce my very first Fedora Linux release as the new Fedora Project Leader. Fedora Linux 43 is here! 43 releases! Wow that’s a lot. I was thinking about proposing special tetracontakaitrigon stickers to celebrate this release, but I’m not sure anyone would notice they weren’t circles.
Thank you and congrats to everyone who has contributed to Fedora to this release, and in all the releases leading up to this one. I’m grateful to be back with a chance to take stewardship of the collaboration as the Fedora Project leader. I’ve been getting my feet under me as much as I can in these first few months. I’m looking forward to writing up some longer missives about where I want to steer this ship, but for right now I just want to highlight some of the changes you should expect to encounter in the latest release of Fedora Linux. Read the highlights below to find out more. Or if you are ready just jump right in!
Also:
-
What’s New in Fedora Workstation 43 - Fedora Magazine
Below are a few noteworthy changes in the latest release of Fedora Workstation that we think you will love. Upgrade today from the official website, or upgrade your existing install using GNOME Software or through the terminal with dnf system-upgrade.
What’s new for Fedora Atomic Desktops in Fedora Linux 43 - Fedora Magazine
Fedora Linux 43 has been released! 🎉 So, let’s see what is included in this new release for the Fedora Atomic Desktops variants (Silverblue, Kinoite, Sway Atomic, Budgie Atomic and COSMIC Atomic).
What’s new in Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop 43 - Fedora Magazine
Fedora has released Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition 43 to the public.
The Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop Edition is well suited for many needs. It combines the reliable and trusted Fedora Linux base with the KDE Plasma Desktop environment. It provides a selection of KDE applications that are simple by default, but powerful when needed.
LWN:
-
Fedora Linux 43 released (Fedora Magazine)
The Fedora Project has announced the release of Fedora Linux 43, with "what's new" articles for Fedora Workstation, Fedora KDE Plasma Desktop, and Fedora Atomic Desktops.
Linux Magazine:
-
Fedora 43 Has Finally Landed » Linux Magazine
That's right, Fedora fans, the latest iteration of your favorite Linux distribution, Fedora 43, has been announced on this post.
This new release will use kernel 6.17, include Gnome 49, and include a vast number of updates and enhancements. You'll get improvements to the Anaconda Web UI installer for Fedora spins, Wayland-only support for Gnome, DNF5, new default wallpapers, RPM 6.0, major toolchain upgrades (such as GCC 15.2, Binutils 2.45, glibc 2.42, and GDB 17.1), Python sees an update to version 3.14, LLVM 21, improved font handling, automatic updates enabled by default in Fedora Kinoite, support for the Hare programming language, and more.
You'll also find that AMD Ryzen systems will benefit from smarter workload distributions via the new Hardware Feedback Interface (HFI), and hybrid laptops gain much-improved battery efficiency and better graphics handling, thanks to SmartMux support.
Intel-powered systems will enjoy improved multicore scheduling for better multitasking, as well as improved webcam support thanks to the IPU7 driver.
Three More Reports:
-
Fedora Linux 43 Is Now Available. Here's What's New
Fedora 43, after a week-long delay, is out of beta today. It includes several updates to the community fork of Red Hat Enterprise Linux and all of its derivative distributions. Namely, GNOME got a version boost, there's a new installer, and several packages have been upgraded.
Originally slated for October 21, Fedora 43 has been in beta since mid-September but is now here in full force. If you're thinking about installing it or upgrading to it, here are a few of the noteworthy highlights.
Fedora 43 is Out with Wayland-Only Desktop, GNOME 49, and Linux 6.17
Fedora has established itself as a solid distribution for developers, system administrators, content creators, and everyday desktop users. The project offers multiple variants, including Workstation, Server, IoT, and immutable editions like Silverblue.
We had already covered the new features coming to Fedora 43 in detail. Now that the release is here, let's take a brief look at what's available.
Fedora Linux 43 has officially arrived | GamingOnLinux
Fedora Linux 43 has arrived for Fedora Workstation, Fedora KDE and other assorted flavours that use Fedora have also seen various upgrades.
There's a lot of the usual background upgrades bumping up the versions of various software included, but plenty of user-facing improvements too. Across different spins of Fedora, you should now see their newer Anaconda WebUI installer for example. GNOME in Fedora is also now Wayland-only coming in with GNOME 49 with all the goodies that gives you like a new video player, an improved GNOME Software app store and much more.
On the KDE side you get Plasma 6.4 which also has a whole lot new like per-workspace tiling options, accessibility upgrades, drawing tablet improvements and lots more.
XDA:
-
My favorite Linux distro just got a brand new release, and I love it even more now
Forgive me if I sound a little overly excited, but ever since I ditched Windows for Linux five months ago, I hadn't experienced a version update for a Linux distro before. I did quite a bit of distro hopping to start, so I was never really stuck on one operating system long enough to see it upgrade to a new version.
However, about two months ago, I eventually settled in with Fedora, and now, Fedora version 43 is here! Man, if only Microsoft's updates were as exciting as this.
Linuxiac:
-
Fedora 43 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Another six-month cycle has passed, and the highly anticipated Fedora 43 release is finally here, now available for download, powered by the latest and greatest Linux kernel 6.17.
One of the biggest changes in Fedora Workstation 43 is that it’s now Wayland-only. The legacy GNOME X11 packages have been removed from the repositories, completing a transition that began nearly a decade ago.
Wayland has been the default session for several releases, but Fedora 43 makes it official — X11 is gone. Users can expect smoother animations, cleaner rendering, and reduced screen tearing thanks to triple buffering, along with better hardware compatibility for systems using Intel Xe graphics, NVIDIA Optimus, and Hybrid Mode configurations.