GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Distributions and Operating Systems
DistroWatch.com: Put the fun back into computing. Use Linux, BSD.
We are also pleased to share the releases of the past week and list the torrents we are seeding.
BSD
DragonFly BSD Digest ☛ Lazy Reading for 2025/10/26
NetBSD ☛ Let's Help NetBSD Cross the Finish Line Before 2025 Ends
NetBSD isn't just another operating system. It is a vital part of the entire technology ecosystem.
In an age of planned obsolescence, NetBSD is a powerful force for sustainability. Foundation's commitment to running on a vast array of hardware—new and old—helps reduce e-waste. Old laptops and single-board computers that would otherwise be in a landfill are given new life as robust firewalls, file servers, or even retro-gaming machines, all thanks to NetBSD.
Fedora Family / IBM
Linuxiac ☛ Fedora 43 Final Build Approved, Official Release Set for October 28
The Fedora Project has officially declared the final phase of Fedora Linux 43 as GO, signalling that the release is now locked and set to ship on Tuesday, October 28, 2025. This follows the successful “Go/No-Go” meeting held on October 23.
Debian Family
Guido Günther: Audio Roles, Volumes and Routes
What if you want to have your phone’s alarm clock volume different from your music playback volume and have the later go to speakers while alarms should continue to go to the phone’s speaker?
While this could be handled manually via per application volume and sink setups, this doesn’t scale well on phones that also have emergency alerts, incoming calls, voice assistants, etc. It also doesn’t specify how to handle simultaneous playback - for instance, if an incoming call rings while music is playing.
