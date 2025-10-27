GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

Tux Machines

Radxa Rolls Out Dragon Q6A Featuring Qualcomm QCS6490, 12 TOPS NPU, and 6th-Gen AI Engine

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

9to5Linux

MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!
And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release
Speaking For Limpopo [original]
I shall give an update on this report when I get more information, hopefully some time in the coming days
CAPCOM and Tux Machines [original]
CAPCOM is a popular aggregator
Sunny Days, Very Warm Days, and It's Almost Halloween [original]
Time to buy more seeds for the birds
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)
Owners of Computers Don't Always Control Those Computers, They Rarely Do [original]
Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)
 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
today's howtos
Games: Steam Deck, 47-year-old Space Invaders, and "Windows Games’ Compatibility on Linux Is at an All-Time High"
Programming Leftovers
Come join us in testing IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
It is time to test the upcoming release of IPFire: IPFire 2.29 - Core Update 198
lv – directory listing and counting tool
Qlustar – Linux distribution designed as an all-in-one cluster operating system
Qlustar is a full-fledged Linux distribution designed for the purpose of an all-in-one Cluster Operating System
Ubuntu Loses Features and Breaks Itself Because Canonical Hired a Young British Army Officer to Make Bad Decisions
Distroless Containers for corporate use: Nix Flakes vs Fedora
In 2025, Bitnami revaluated their business case and decided to discontinue their current offering
Community Strikes Back: 12 Open Source Projects Born from Resistance
From BSL license changes to abandoned codebases, see how the open source community struck back with powerful forks and fresh alternatives.
Solseek Brings a Fast, TUI-Based Package Manager to Solus Linux
The freshly released Solseek app gives Solus Linux users a fast
Arch Linux AUR Hit by Another DDoS Attack, Port 22 Access Disrupted
Ongoing DDoS attacks push Arch Linux to activate AUR protection
SysLinuxOS is an underrated distro for managing home labs
The Linux ecosystem is quite the wild west of innovative distros that range from convenient general-purpose operating systems to wacky distributions with their own niche use cases
Ghostty Terminal: Never Understood the Hype Until I tried it
When I first started using Linux, I did not care much about the terminal applications
Want to use local accounts? Just switch to Linux
So, what's the solution? Well, if you truly care about local accounts and protecting your personal data, Linux is a fine choice
Forget Linux Mint — this is the Windows alternative you need
It may not be as popular as Linux Mint
Best Free and Open Source Software
Balancing Work and Open Source
How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source
arcOS – Amateur Radio Community Operating System
arcOS focuses on standarized digital communication modes commonly used for both casual and emergency communications
Review: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7
The Linux Mint project creates a popular, Ubuntu-based distribution which is available in Cinnamon
Open Transport Community Conference 2025
On Friday and Saturday last week I attended the first edition of the Open Transport Community Conference in Vienna, Austria
This Week in KDE Apps
Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in
Today in Techrights
Linux 6.18-rc3
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Tinkercad, and More
Hardware picks
today's howtos
Android Leftovers
Android's Calling Cards Will Finally Get Full Customization
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers
If you've ever used a Mac, you're probably familiar with its Time Machine feature
On Linux, however, such a type of safety net is absent by default
Foot Terminal: Lightning-Fast, Lightweight, and Made for Wayland
Foot is a lightning-fast, minimalist terminal emulator built for Wayland
Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot
We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop
Free and Open Source Software
KSplash BGRT
A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT
GLF OS – gaming-oriented live Linux distro
GLF OS is a gaming-oriented live Linux distribution based on NixOS
KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it
It’s been a month and a half since the alpha release of KDE Linux was announced during Akademy 2025
Games: GOG, Proton Experimental, and Proton
3 new picks from GamingOnLinux
An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]
The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier
Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers
GNU/Linux centric picks
I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went
What do an open-source Windows clone, a 50MB Linux distro, and an operating system built entirely in Rust have in common?
Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant
A Windows look-alike that makes sense
Applications and Software Fort GNU/Linux
today's howtos
Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server
a handful of Valnet picks
Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi
Doom and Linux picks
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.
It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows
Intimidating? Maybe, but it's worth the adjustment period
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Kiwi TCMS 15.1, Migration to WriteFreely, and html-is-a-tree
publication tools in the news
Web Browsers Focus, Especially Mozilla and Firefox
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Amiga A1200, and More
Software: Notesnook, sudo-sh, Typst 0.14
GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME
KDE: Plasma 6.5 in Arch Linux, Kai Uwe on KSplash BGRT, and Release of Haruna 1.6
today's howtos
Libre Hardware Founder's Project Sabotaged
It’s commonly thought that software and hardware are different however hardware design of an SoC can be done in python using open source toolchains
AgarimOS – respin of Void Linux
AgarimOS is a respin of Void Linux
I tried switching to open-source software for everything but hit a wall I didn’t expect
I believe open source is the way to go
Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More
Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon [original]
Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements
HydraPWK – security-focused Linux distribution
HydraPWK (formerly known as BlackTrack) is an open source Linux distribution based on Debian
Linux Kamarada – Manjaro based distribution
Linux Kamarada is a Linux distribution that, for future releases, will be based on Manjaro
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.
Libpeas and Introspection
One of the unintended side-effects of writing applications using language bindings is that you inherit the dependencies of the binding
Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features
We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 25.10 release and additional updates for this version
Austria Says ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Proprietary and ‘Willkommen’ to Open Source
The Austrian Ministry for Economic Affairs drops foreign clouds for a homegrown Nextcloud and LibreOffice solution
"I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"
Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux
Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience
The Linux community is teaching Microsoft how to make a better Xbox
