GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers

NetBSD isn't just another operating system. It is a vital part of the entire technology ecosystem.

In an age of planned obsolescence, NetBSD is a powerful force for sustainability. Foundation's commitment to running on a vast array of hardware—new and old—helps reduce e-waste. Old laptops and single-board computers that would otherwise be in a landfill are given new life as robust firewalls, file servers, or even retro-gaming machines, all thanks to NetBSD.