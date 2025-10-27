news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged and mintCast
Jupiter Broadcasting ☛ The Distro Everyone Should Copy | LINUX Unplugged 638
Fedora 43 arrives with polish, new spins, and a smarter installer; and one decision the rest of the GNU/Linux world should pay attention to.
mintCast Podcast ☛ mintCast 471 – “Welcome To dockerCast”
First up in the news: LMDE 7 “Gigi” released
Then in our Wanderings: Bill suffers an outage, Joe’s Jellyfin is “ok”, Majid is back to “full time”, and Jim has a lot of extensions