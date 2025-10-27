Free Sofrware, Open Data, and Standards

Remember RSS feeds? If you are old enough to have used the internet around 2010, you must have come across them.

If you started your internet journey with smartphones filled with apps, I don't blame you for not knowing about them.

RSS feeds are basically a way to learn about the newly published articles on your favorite websites and read them.

Sounds old schools, right? But I still use and in fact love RSS Feeds, specially in this age of algorithm-driven content discovery.

Let me tell you why.