Best Free and Open Source Software

Hydraulics Channel GVF - compute water surface profiles - LinuxLinks
Hydraulics Channel GVF computes water surface profiles in a prismatic channel for gradually varied flow.
This is free and open source software.
Share Preview - test social media cards locally - LinuxLinks
Share Preview lets you review and debug websites metadata tags for social media share.
This is free and open source software.
Draughts - comprehensive draughts (checkers) game - LinuxLinks
Draughts is a comprehensive checkers/draughts game featuring 16 international game variants, multiple AI difficulty levels, and a beautiful modern interface built with GTK4 and LibAdwaita.
Whether you’re a casual player or a serious competitor, Draughts offers engaging gameplay for players of all skill levels.
This is free and open source software.
Mangal - CLI manga downloader - LinuxLinks
Mangal is billed as an advanced CLI manga downloader.
This is free and open source software
deej - open-source hardware volume mixer - LinuxLinks
deej is an open-source hardware volume mixer for Windows and Linux PCs.
It lets you use real-life sliders (like a DJ!) to seamlessly control the volumes of different apps (such as your music player, the game you’re playing and your voice chat session) without having to stop what you’re doing.
7 Best Free and Open Source Image Upscaling Tools - LinuxLinks
There is a wide range of image upscaling tools for Linux. We’ve surveyed the scene and cherry-picked some useful open source tools.
Here’s our verdict captured in a legendary LinuxLinks-style ratings chart. Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here.