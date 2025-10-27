Tux Machines

Radxa Rolls Out Dragon Q6A Featuring Qualcomm QCS6490, 12 TOPS NPU, and 6th-Gen AI Engine

Radxa has rolled out the Dragon Q6A, a compact single-board computer built on Qualcomm’s QCS6490 octa-core platform. Designed for industrial, IoT, and edge computing environments, the board combines high-performance CPU and GPU cores with integrated AI acceleration, multiple display interfaces, and flexible storage options.

9to5Linux

MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

Still shipping with the long-term supported Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series on the standard editions and a Liquorix-flavored Linux 6.15 kernel on the AHS (Advanced Hardware Support) editions, the Release Candidate of MX Linux 25 introduces systemd-cryptsetup on the systemd-based ISOs to fix an issue with encrypted /home partitions.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025

I would like to thank everyone who sent us donations; your generosity is greatly appreciated. I also want to thank all of you for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and, last but not least, sending us feedback.

Best Free and Open Source Software

Hydraulics Channel GVF

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Fedora 43 Workstation: Best New Features

  
We round up the best new feature set of Fedora 43 workstation release (upcoming)

 
Owners of Computers Don't Always Control Those Computers, They Rarely Do [original]

  
Let's strive to put computers back under the control of their users, no matter who purchased these (usually the users)

 
Fedora, Red Hat, and CentOS Leftovers

  
An Hour Saved Ahead of Busy Week [original]

  
The clocks have just moved backwards, so we "gained" an hour and daylight starts earlier


  
 


 
Solseek Brings a Fast, TUI-Based Package Manager to Solus Linux

  
The freshly released Solseek app gives Solus Linux users a fast

 
Arch Linux AUR Hit by Another DDoS Attack, Port 22 Access Disrupted

  
Ongoing DDoS attacks push Arch Linux to activate AUR protection

 
SysLinuxOS is an underrated distro for managing home labs

  
The Linux ecosystem is quite the wild west of innovative distros that range from convenient general-purpose operating systems to wacky distributions with their own niche use cases

 
Ghostty Terminal: Never Understood the Hype Until I tried it

  
When I first started using Linux, I did not care much about the terminal applications

 
Want to use local accounts? Just switch to Linux

  
So, what's the solution? Well, if you truly care about local accounts and protecting your personal data, Linux is a fine choice

 
Forget Linux Mint — this is the Windows alternative you need

  
It may not be as popular as Linux Mint

 
Best Free and Open Source Software

  
Balancing Work and Open Source

  
How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source

 
arcOS – Amateur Radio Community Operating System

  
arcOS focuses on standarized digital communication modes commonly used for both casual and emergency communications

 
Review: Linux Mint Debian Edition 7

  
The Linux Mint project creates a popular, Ubuntu-based distribution which is available in Cinnamon

 
Open Transport Community Conference 2025

  
On Friday and Saturday last week I attended the first edition of the Open Transport Community Conference in Vienna, Austria

 
This Week in KDE Apps

  
Getting back to all that's new in the KDE App scene, let's dig in

 
Today in Techrights

  
Linux 6.18-rc3

  
MX Linux 25 Release Candidate Arrives with Various Improvements and Changes

  
The MX Linux team announced today the general availability of the Release Candidate (RC1) version of the upcoming MX Linux 25 distribution based on the Debian 13 “Trixie” operating system series.

 
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 26th, 2025

  
The 263rd installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 26th, 2025.

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Tinkercad, and More

  
today's howtos

  
Android Leftovers

  
Android's Calling Cards Will Finally Get Full Customization

 
If you've ever used a Mac, you're probably familiar with its Time Machine feature

  
On Linux, however, such a type of safety net is absent by default

 
Foot Terminal: Lightning-Fast, Lightweight, and Made for Wayland

  
Foot is a lightning-fast, minimalist terminal emulator built for Wayland

 
Plasma Design System Leaps Forward with Migration to Penpot

  
We’re excited to share a major milestone in the development of the Ocean Design System for the Plasma Desktop

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
KSplash BGRT

  
A little side project I just published is a KSplash theme (the loading screen while logging into a Plasma session) that uses BGRT

 
GLF OS – gaming-oriented live Linux distro

  
GLF OS is a gaming-oriented live Linux distribution based on NixOS

 
KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it

  
It’s been a month and a half since the alpha release of KDE Linux was announced during Akademy 2025

 
This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!

  
And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release

 
Games: GOG, Proton Experimental, and Proton

  
Debian, Ubuntu, and Development Leftovers

  
I tried these 4 bizarre operating systems—here’s how it went

  
What do an open-source Windows clone, a 50MB Linux distro, and an operating system built entirely in Rust have in common?

 
Q4OS turned my decade-old laptop into a Windows XP time machine, and it’s brilliant

  
A Windows look-alike that makes sense

 
Applications and Software Fort GNU/Linux

  
today's howtos

  
Self-Hosted NAS, Proxmox, Homelab, and Photos Server

  
Doom Emacs and Doom on a Raspberry Pi

  
digiKam 8.8 Adds Support to Automatically Use Monitor Color Profiles on Wayland

  
digiKam 8.8 has been released today for this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform digital photo management solution that introduces new features and improvements.

 
It seems scary, but Arch is my favorite Linux distro coming from Windows

  
Intimidating? Maybe, but it's worth the adjustment period

 
Today in Techrights

  
Security Leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
Programming Leftovers

  
Content Management Systems (CMS) / Static Site Generators (SSG): Kiwi TCMS 15.1, Migration to WriteFreely, and html-is-a-tree

  
Web Browsers Focus, Especially Mozilla and Firefox

  
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
Open Hardware/Modding: ESP32, Amiga A1200, and More

  
Software: Notesnook, sudo-sh, Typst 0.14

  
GNOME Foundation Update and This Week in GNOME

  
KDE: Plasma 6.5 in Arch Linux, Kai Uwe on KSplash BGRT, and Release of Haruna 1.6

  
today's howtos

  
Libre Hardware Founder's Project Sabotaged

  
It’s commonly thought that software and hardware are different however hardware design of an SoC can be done in python using open source toolchains

 
AgarimOS – respin of Void Linux

  
AgarimOS is a respin of Void Linux

 
I tried switching to open-source software for everything but hit a wall I didn’t expect

  
I believe open source is the way to go

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Games: Dispatch, OCCT, Nova Roma, and More

  
Techrights Turns 19 Very Soon [original]

  
Let us know if you need any accommodation-related arrangements

 
HydraPWK – security-focused Linux distribution

  
HydraPWK (formerly known as BlackTrack) is an open source Linux distribution based on Debian

 
Linux Kamarada – Manjaro based distribution

  
Linux Kamarada is a Linux distribution that, for future releases, will be based on Manjaro

 
KDE Plasma 6.5 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New

  
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.5 as the latest stable version to this popular desktop environment for Linux-based operating system that brings new features, improvements, and bug fixes.

 
Libpeas and Introspection

  
One of the unintended side-effects of writing applications using language bindings is that you inherit the dependencies of the binding

 
Xubuntu 25.10: Best New Features

  
We outline the list of new features of Xubuntu 25.10 release and additional updates for this version

 
Austria Says ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Proprietary and ‘Willkommen’ to Open Source

  
The Austrian Ministry for Economic Affairs drops foreign clouds for a homegrown Nextcloud and LibreOffice solution

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
"I ditched Windows and built a Linux laptop in minutes"; "Windows 10 retiring is a great opportunity for Linux"

  
Kernel: Intel Xe3P and ActiveImage Protector 2022 in Linux

  
Modders install Bazzite Linux on Microsoft’s Xbox Ally for a better experience

  
The Linux community is teaching Microsoft how to make a better Xbox

 
Today in Techrights

  
