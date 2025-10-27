news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 27, 2025



Quoting: Forget Linux Mint — this is the Windows alternative you need —

Zorin OS is the Linux distribution built for people who have lived entirely in the Windows ecosystem but need more privacy and no forced upgrades. Several Linux distros would require you to adapt to a new workflow, but the team behind Zorin OS designed it to make migration effortless. It has layout options similar to Windows 10 and offers simple app installation via the Software Store.

A popular distro like Linux Mint aims to be a traditional, stable Linux desktop with its own classic and comfortable look. Tiny11 is a stripped-down version of Windows. However, Zorin OS finds the middle ground. It closely resembles Windows while inheriting years of security updates and compatibility from Ubuntu. The distribution packages these benefits in an approachable way.

But what counts the most is that you don’t need risky workarounds or unofficial builds. It’s simply a clean and stable OS that works on old and modern computers without the need for special configuration. This is something that Windows 11 or Tiny11 cannot guarantee.