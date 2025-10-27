Balancing Work and Open Source

news

Over the past few months, I’ve been struggling with a tough question. How do I balance my work commitments and personal life while still contributing to open source?

On the surface, it looks like a weird question. Like I really enjoy contributing and working with contributors, and when I was in college, I always thought... "Why do people ever step back? It is so fun!". It was the thing that brought a smile to my face and took off any "stress". But now that I have graduated, things have taken a turn.

It is now that when work pressure mounts, you use the little time you get to not focus on writing code and instead perform some kind of hobby, learn something new or spend time with family. Or, just endless video scroll and sleep.

This has led me to be on my lowest contributions streak and not able to work on all those cool things I imagined, like reworking the Pitivi timeline in Rust, finishing that one MR in GNOME Settings that is stuck for ages, or fixing some issues in GNOME Extensions website, or work on my own extension's feature request, or contributing to the committees I am a part of.

It’s reached a point where I’m genuinely unsure how to balance things anymore, and hence wanted to give all whom I might not have been able to reply to or have not seen me for a long time an update, that I'm there but just in a dilemma of how to return.