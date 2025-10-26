This Week in Plasma: Plasma 6.5 is here!

news

And by all accounts, it’s pretty good! So far Plasma 6.5 has been a rather smooth release, with the only significant regression I’ve seen so far being a compatibility issue with older AMD GPUs that turned the cursor into Swiss cheese. It’s already fixed, to be released with Plasma 6.5.1. We’re also following up on an intentional change to the blur effect that unintentionally made it uglier in some cases.

And we can dance and chew bubblegum too, so many eyes turned towards UI improvents and new features again! So this week there’s a good balance to report, methinks. Have a look: