Games: GOG, Proton Experimental, and Proton
GOG asking for more donations from gamers with the new GOG Patrons program | GamingOnLinux
While it hasn't been properly publicly announced yet, GOG Patrons is a new system launched by GOG to hopefully pull in more people to donate. This isn't the first time GOG have asked for people to donate, as back in June they added a donation form to the checkout page but this goes one step further.
Proton Experimental brings fixes for Fellowship, Marvel Rivals, Assassin's Creed Shadows and more | GamingOnLinux
Valve have released another great update for Proton Experimental to play more Windows games on Linux / SteamOS + Steam Deck for October 24th.
Halo: Campaign Evolved announced for release in 2026 | GamingOnLinux
[...] it should hopefully run well enough on Linux based systems using Valve's Proton.