posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 26, 2025



Quoting: KDE Linux deep dive: package management is amazing, which is why we don’t include it —

It’s been a month and a half since the alpha release of KDE Linux was announced during Akademy 2025, and so far reception has been pretty good. A number of people have started daily driving it and even contributing, which is great!

For anyone new to this project, I’d recommend reading the high-level overview here.

Today I’d like to talk about package management a bit. The lack of a user-facing package manager is a big difference between KDE Linux and most other Linux distros (even immutable/atomic ones), so it bears some discussion!