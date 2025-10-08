news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
Contents
-
GNU/Linux
-
Graphics Stack
-
AMD leaks a new Radeon PRO W7900D with its Linux drivers
A new GPU reference, the Radeon PRO W7900D, has been spotted in the latest Linux drivers released by AMD.
This card, which has not yet been officially announced, would complement the W7900 professional range, which already includes standard and Dual Slot models.
Like the latter, the W7900D would use the Navi 31 GPU with its 6,144 stream processors and 48 GB of GDDR6 memory, but AMD has not provided any details on the exact specifications or any design differences.
-
-
Instructionals/Technical
-
Make Tech Easier ☛ 7 Useful Things You Didn’t Know You Can Do in Your Linux Terminal
The Linux terminal isn’t just for server maintenance, system admins, or file management. It’s a powerful, versatile environment where you can be productive, creative, and even have some fun. Let’s explore seven cool and useful things you can do right now that reveal a whole new side of your terminal.
-
-
-
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software
-
The joke of open source as a basis for sovereignty [Ed: "militant utopia of the 1980s." = Pacifists sharing software, nothing "militant" about that]
In itself, free software poses no problem as long as nobody associates sovereignty with it. Because behind the banner of free software, the promise of sovereignty that Europeans are running after, the financial flows tell a different story. Today's open source has little to do with the militant utopia of the 1980s. The era of Richard Stallman and the GNU project, when people dreamt of emancipating users from the control of proprietary giants, has given way to a highly industrialised structure. Let's take a look back at how it all went wrong: in 1999, IBM invested 1 billion dollars in Linux for its own benefit, marking the start of a collaboration that was to become even more pronounced with the Internet boom. Google, Amazon, Facebook and later Microsoft Azure all wanted to build their future on open source... and recruited the engineers who would go on to make the success we know today. In the mid-2010s, they even went so far as to sell software labelled "free" or "open source" themselves, in a fantastic marketing success.
Large foundations such as the Linux Foundation, the Apache Software Foundation, Eclipse and Mozilla manage hundreds of open source projects and attract the budgets of private companies. In 2023, the Linux Foundation had revenues of more than 260 million dollars, mainly from contributions from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, IBM and Huawei (the Americans have opened up certain sites and projects to other players, mainly Chinese, for a veneer of neutrality). At the Apache Foundation, a 'Platinum' sponsor pays $125,000 a year, while Mozilla lives off the hundreds of millions it receives from Google to keep its default search engine on Firefox. Open source has gained in power, but it has lost its financial independence.
-
-
Leftovers
-
Security
-
Security Affairs ☛ U.S. CISA adds Oracle, Mozilla, Microsoft Windows, Linux Kernel, and Microsoft IE flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog
U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) adds Oracle, Mozilla, Linux Kernel, Microsoft Windows, and Microsoft IE flaws to its Known Exploited Vulnerabilities catalog.
[...] Below are the descriptions for these flaws:
CVE-2010-3765 Mozilla Multiple Products Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2010-3962 Microsoft Internet Explorer Uninitialized Memory Corruption Vulnerability CVE-2011-3402 Microsoft Windows Remote Code Execution Vulnerability CVE-2013-3918 Microsoft Windows Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerability CVE-2021-22555 Linux Kernel Heap Out-of-Bounds Write Vulnerability CVE-2021-43226 Microsoft Windows Privilege Escalation Vulnerability CVE-2025-61882 Oracle E-Business Suite Unspecified Vulnerability
-
-
Finance
-
Time ☛ The Real Reason the Job Market Is Stagnating, and How to Respond
For a year, the narrative has been “AI is taking our jobs.” But that’s not what’s actually happening. The real culprit behind our tenuous job market is old-fashioned economic uncertainty—and that might be the bigger problem.
[...]
The job market isn’t being decimated by AI. It’s frozen by uncertainty. Bloomberg and BCG’s tracking of CEO sentiment reveals that economic uncertainty peaked higher in Q2 2025 than during the pandemic. ADP reported private payrolls actually shrank by 32,000 jobs in the latest report, while the Chicago Fed forecasts unemployment holding steady at 4.3% in September.
-
-