GNU/Linux Leftovers

In itself, free software poses no problem as long as nobody associates sovereignty with it. Because behind the banner of free software, the promise of sovereignty that Europeans are running after, the financial flows tell a different story. Today's open source has little to do with the militant utopia of the 1980s. The era of Richard Stallman and the GNU project, when people dreamt of emancipating users from the control of proprietary giants, has given way to a highly industrialised structure. Let's take a look back at how it all went wrong: in 1999, IBM invested 1 billion dollars in Linux for its own benefit, marking the start of a collaboration that was to become even more pronounced with the Internet boom. Google, Amazon, Facebook and later Microsoft Azure all wanted to build their future on open source... and recruited the engineers who would go on to make the success we know today. In the mid-2010s, they even went so far as to sell software labelled "free" or "open source" themselves, in a fantastic marketing success.

Large foundations such as the Linux Foundation, the Apache Software Foundation, Eclipse and Mozilla manage hundreds of open source projects and attract the budgets of private companies. In 2023, the Linux Foundation had revenues of more than 260 million dollars, mainly from contributions from Google, Microsoft, Amazon, Meta, IBM and Huawei (the Americans have opened up certain sites and projects to other players, mainly Chinese, for a veneer of neutrality). At the Apache Foundation, a 'Platinum' sponsor pays $125,000 a year, while Mozilla lives off the hundreds of millions it receives from Google to keep its default search engine on Firefox. Open source has gained in power, but it has lost its financial independence.