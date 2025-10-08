Coming four and a half months after GIMP 3.0.4, the GIMP 3.0.6 release introduces a new toggle in the Brushes and Fonts dialogs to allow brush and font previews to optionally follow the color theme, an alpha channel for certain transforms and on filter merge, and improves Photoshop brush support.

Highlights of ClamAV 1.5 include checks to determine if an OLE2-based MS Office document is encrypted, regex support for the clamd.conf OnAccessExcludePath configuration option, as well as CVD signing and verification using external .sign files, along with new options to set an alternative CVD certs directory.

Around the world, our 130 chapters and special interest groups work locally, regionally, and globally to keep the Internet a force for good: open, globally connected, secure, and trustworthy. Each month, we provide a brief overview of just some of the things they have achieved in the previous month.

Qualcomm Technologies has announced its plan to acquire Arduino, marking a major development in the embedded and maker ecosystems. The acquisition aims to combine Qualcomm’s edge computing and AI expertise with Arduino’s large developer community and open hardware approach.

news

This is the one Linux feature that even Windows fanboys will appreciate

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 08, 2025



Have you ever gotten frustrated about something Windows does? Normally, if you don't like something, from the Start menu to the File Manager, you usually have to install a third-party app to accomplish the task. Which isn't ideal, because if Microsoft updates Windows with something that messes with it, or it just decides it doesn't like third-party options anymore, everything breaks again.

The good news isthat there are operating systems available that officially support customizing your desktop the way you want it, even revamping the entire look and feel with justa couple of clicks. The bad news is, as you might have guessed from the title, it's Linux. The operating system is Linux.

Well, if you haven't closed the tab already, that means you're at least a little bit interested in learning more. So, let's hop into the world of desktop environments and see what they can do that Windows could never.

