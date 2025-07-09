news
GNU/Linux and BSD Leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows
Linux Matters: Old Man Yells at GMail
Alan continues his Nerdy cloud-native journey, Mark fulfills his years-long dream of buying a new laptop, and Martin moves GMail to the junk folder.
Graphics Stack
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Collabora Advances Rust-for-Linux with New Tyr DRM Driver for Mali GPUs
Collabora has introduced Tyr, a new Rust-based Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver for CSF-based Arm Mali GPUs. This step strengthens Rust integration within the Linux kernel community. Tyr is a port of Panthor, a mature C driver for the same hardware, and is developed through a collaboration between Collabora, Arm, and Google to modernize GPU driver development using Rust.
XDA ☛ 4 reasons I switched from X11 to Wayland (and you should too)
In order to have anything displayed on your monitor, Linux uses a display server protocol to manage graphical applications. Traditionally, X11 was the go-to choice and evolved into a reliable way to handle the GUI. But this technology grew too bloated and messy to continue development, which is why Wayland was launched as a replacement. Gradually, Wayland support matured and improvements were implemented, and now I'm using nothing but Wayland on all my Linux PCs. Here's why you should consider making the switch, too.
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Scarlett Gately Moore: KDE Applications snaps 25.04.3 released, plus new snaps and fixes!
I have released 25.04.3 I have upgraded the QT6 content snap to 6.9! Fixed a bug in kde-neon* extensions with cmake prefix path.
New snaps!
Distributions and Operating Systems
BSD
FreeBSD ☛ An Introduction to FreeBSD’s Periodic System
The FreeBSD periodic utility is a built-in system to schedule and run regular (daily, weekly, monthly) maintenance jobs in the form of shell scripts. They include system health checks, security audits, and cleanup jobs. Custom jobs integrate into the existing framework thanks to periodic’s modular structure.
In this post, we look at how to use the periodic scripts provided by the system and how to integrate a script of our own.
Fedora Family / IBM
Red Hat Official ☛ Real-world OpenShift stories: Inspiration for your next OpenShift Commons Gathering talk
The next OpenShift Commons Gathering is coming to Atlanta, Georgia, on November 10, alongside KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America, and the call for proposals is officially open. Whether you're enabling AI at scale, migrating from legacy virtualization or accelerating application development, your experience can help guide others on the same path.
Red Hat Official ☛ Now available: Red Hat Enterprise Linux Security Select Add-On
With the Security Select Add-On, we're committing to a 90-day turnaround time for fixes and patches. Should you need more nonstandard patches and fixes, you can purchase individual ones after you’ve used your initial 10-pack.
