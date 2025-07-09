news
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
-
Vincent Lammens ☛ TIL: Filezilla has directory list filters - Vincent's Site
Today I discovered filezilla has a feature "directory list filters" to exclude certain directories/files: (View > Directory list filters (cmd+I on macos)). You can use this to exclude files like .git, or .DS_Store (you have to add .DS_Store)
-
PowerDNS ☛ PowerDNS Authoritative Server 4.9.7
We couldn't help but notice, over the last few decades, that whenever there is a new PowerDNS software release, this is, by far, the major and most important news item of the day.
However, it has been brought to our attention that, if we were to release on July 4th, people in some vague country overseas might not be paying attention. Moreover, releasing on Fridays tends to be generally frowned upon those days, so even though we had planned everything for a July 4th release, we eventually decided to wait for the next Monday.
-
Standards/Consortia
-
RIPE ☛ PQC for the RPKI
Future capabilities of quantum attackers will present a host of new vulnerabilities for RPKI. A research student from SIDN Labs presents the first work on post-quantum cryptography for the RPKI, establishing the foundation for making this critical Internet infrastructure quantum-safe.
-
Stephen Hackett ☛ FireWire’s Introduction and Importance
If you’ve been wondering why so many of us are sad about the end of FireWire — despite it being well past its prime — you have to go back to its start.
FireWire was first introduced with the “Blue and White” Power Mac G3 back in 1999. This is mine, a machine I used way back at my high school job. It now lives in my studio: [...]
-
Pete Brown ☛ If you are able, use the tools you’ve got.
First we have the conflation of a very specific product (in this case, Pocket) with a whole category of services. We have seen this pattern before… some company markets themselves and their product as the place to get or do some thing, a bunch of people fall for it, and then when the company inevitably pivots to a different business, kills the product, or goes belly-up, all these people then start shouting about how they can no longer do or get this thing anymore. In some cases—search is a good example—that is true, but mostly it is not.
-