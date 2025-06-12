news
Free and Open Source Software
Schemes - create syntax highlighting schemes - LinuxLinks
This application is meant to help people who need to edit GtkSourceView style-schemes for an application or platform. Additionally, it can help users modify existing schemes to their preference.
Style schemes created with this application can be used with GtkSourceView 5.3 and newer as it requires support for the element.
However, if you remove the element, it is likely to work with older versions of GtkSourceView as well.
OChess - chess game analysis software - LinuxLinks
OChess is a chess game analysis software which is in an early stage of development. Besides chess games analysis, it support database management.
It has a single external dependency which is wxWidgets.
xdémineur is a minesweeper game - LinuxLinks
The game is played using a three buttons mouse, as usual with the X Window System. The left button (button 1) is used to uncover the square on which you click (hoping that a mine is not hidden there). The number displayed in an uncovered square indicates how many mines are located around this square (for example, a 3 means that there are three mines within the 8 surrounding squares). The whole game relies on the right use of these numbers. The right button (button 3) is used to place a flag on a square (this indicates that there is a mine here). If you click again with the right button on a square that has a flag, the flag is changed into a question mark: this is useful if you are trying to guess the possible location of some mine, you can use question marks to think about it. One more click with the right button and the question mark disappears.
Clicking with the middle button (button 2) on an uncovered square which has all its flags placed around uncovers the surrounding cells which have no flags (this will save a lot of time).
Iconic adds images on top of a folder icon - LinuxLinks
Iconic is an application made for GNOME written in Rust to easily add images on top of folders.
Orange Pi RV2 Single Board Computer Running Linux: Introduction - LinuxLinks
This is a new series of articles focusing on RISC-V single board computers running Linux. One set of articles will focus on the Orange Pi RV2, a cost-effective RISC-V development board with a Ky X1 8-core RISC-V AI CPU, providing 2TOPS CPU fusion of general-purpose computing power to support rapid deployment of AI model algorithms.
Before I focus on the Orange Pi RV2, let’s give a little background about RISC-V and why it’s so interesting from LinuxLinks’ perspective.
RISC-V is an acronym for Reduced Instruction Set Computer, with V indicating the fifth release. The project began at the University of California, Berkeley and was transferred to the RISC-V Foundation in 2015. RISC-V is the hot processor architecture. Other popular architecture types are Arm and x86.
Orange Pi 5 Ultra and Max Single Board Computers Running Linux: Introduction - LinuxLinks
The software validates the image file is written correctly. All that’s left is to plug in a keyboard and mouse (or in my case a single cable that’s connected to a keyboard/mouse switch), power cable, HDMI cable, and insert the microSD card.
Sums is a postfix calculator designed for quick calculations - LinuxLinks
Sums is a postfix calculator designed for quick calculations and focused on simplicity.
It adheres to GNOME’s human-interface guidelines. It is designed to be keyboard-driven and aims to feel natural to interact with by recognising English-language input as mathematical constants and operations.
For example, the expression 1 2 pi 4 5 sum will return the result 15.1415926. Expressions will also be converted as you type to display mathematical symbols where possible. The previous example would be displayed as 1 2 π 4 5 Σ.
Hindsite is a fast, lightweight static website generator - LinuxLinks
Hindsite is a fast, lightweight static website generator. It builds static websites with optional document and tag indexes from Markdown and Rimu source documents.
The Hindsite stand-alone executable includes:
Built-in site templates to get you up and running quickly. A development web server with live reload and incremental rebuilds. A linter for validating generated webpages.
