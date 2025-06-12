This application is meant to help people who need to edit GtkSourceView style-schemes for an application or platform. Additionally, it can help users modify existing schemes to their preference.

Style schemes created with this application can be used with GtkSourceView 5.3 and newer as it requires support for the element.

However, if you remove the element, it is likely to work with older versions of GtkSourceView as well.

This is free and open source software.