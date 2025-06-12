Ubuntu Lomiri – Linux distribution for phones, tablets, laptops, and desktops

news

Ubuntu Lomiri is a desktop environment originally designed for mobile devices (like Ubuntu Touch) that is now also available for desktop computers. It’s a “convergent” operating environment, meaning it can adapt to different screen sizes and input methods (touch, keyboard, mouse). Lomiri was previously known as Unity8.

Note, Lomiri is not ready for production machines. It’s not completely functional on desktops and laptops.