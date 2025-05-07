news
Interrupt: A Linux based Flipper Zero rival that just launched and is already funded
Sporting a retro handheld look, the Interrupt is a "portable hacking computer" recently launched on Kickstarter and is the first product to be crowd-funded by start-up Interrupt Tech. According to the start-up, the Interrupt was designed with makers in mind and features an open-source system to offer developers complete control over the hardware and software. While similar devices opt for ESP32-based internals, like the Flipper Zero, the Interrupt uses a Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W with options for various distros to interface with the onboard hardware.