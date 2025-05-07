news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on May 07, 2025



Quoting: These 10 Linux Commands Showed Me How Much Better Life Is Off Windows —

When I first switched to Linux from Windows, I was intimidated by the terminal. The black screen with its blinking cursor seemed archaic compared to Windows' polished GUI. Why would anyone choose to type commands when you could just click buttons? Oh, how wrong I was.

The terminal isn't just an alternative interface—it's a superpower that makes your life easier. Although you need to learn something new at first, but, once you understand the basics, you can accomplish many complex tasks easily using just a few commands.

After using Linux for several years, I've come across multiple commands that completely changed my workflow and showed me why life is better without Windows. These aren't just commands; they're capabilities that Windows either lacks entirely or implements poorly through clunky interfaces and third-party solutions. Here are a few of them!