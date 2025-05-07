Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

news
KRuler is an on-screen ruler - LinuxLinks
When you move the mouse over KDE Screen Ruler, your cursor will turn into a red arrow. As you move the cursor, KDE Screen Ruler will display how far from the origin the cursor currently is.
You can resize the ruler by moving the mouse over the handle on the left or right edges of KDE Screen Ruler (the top or bottom edges when it is oriented vertically), holding down the left mouse button and dragging the handle.
Le Biniou is a music visualization / VJing tool - LinuxLinks
Le Biniou works with music, voice, ambient sounds, whatever acoustic source you choose.
When you run Le Biniou it gives an evolutionary rendering of the sound you are playing.
You are given two options to run Le Biniou: You can manage entirely the sequences and choose your own series of pictures from the default library, your colour scales, the kind of alteration you want to apply or you can let Le Biniou’s artificial intelligence run on its own.
Forget the old visualizations you are familiar with, discover a new multidimensional – spatial and chromatic – way of comprehending music and sounds for either artistic, recreational or didactic purposes.
Gourmand Recipe Manager - LinuxLinks
Gourmand is a fork of the Gourmet Recipe Manager: a manager, editor, and organizer for recipes.
XPipe is an awesome shell connection hub and remote file manager - LinuxLinks
XPipe is desktop software which lets you create and manage connections to remote and local systems from a central interface. If you want to work with servers and need things like one click connect to ssh, folder management, and editing files on the server, take a look at XPipe.
Note, some of the program’s features are only available with a paid plan. But there is no account required to use XPipe. And there is a community edition which is open source software.
Telescope is a browser for the small internet - LinuxLinks
Telescope is an Emacs/w3m-inspired browser for the “small internet” that supports Gemini, Gopher and Finger.
In features some expected stuff (tabs, bookmarks, history, client certificates, …) with an UI that’s very much Emacs and w3m inspired, and a privsep design.
Telescope aims to use the “Trust, but Verify (where appropriate)” approach outlined here: gemini://thfr.info/gemini/modified-trust-verify.gmi.
MailViewer views and decodes eml and msg files - LinuxLinks
MailViewer is a GNOME application that allows users to read and decode .eml and .msg files (email files) without having to install any additional software or create an account. It provides a graphical interface for easy navigation and rendering of email content, including attachments, HTML, and plain text.
