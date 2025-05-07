Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

Tux Machines

KDE Plasma 6.3.5 Improves Support for Multi-Screen Setups, NVIDIA GPU Users

KDE Plasma 6.3.5 is here to fix a black or flickering lock screen issue for NVIDIA GPU users, a visual glitch with window shadows when using Night Light on certain hardware, a KWin crash caused by GPU resets, and a regression with the Activity Switcher sidebar being mis-positioned on multi-monitor setups.

Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 Is Out Based on Ubuntu 25.04 and Linux Kernel 6.14

Coming two months after Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-9, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.1-28 release is based on the Ubuntu 25.04 (Plucky Puffin) operating system series and it’s powered by Linux kernel 6.14 to offer users the best possible hardware support when running Clonezilla Live to backup their data.

LinuxGizmos.com

VP2430 Vault Pro Featuring Intel N150 and 4x 2.5GbE in a Fanless Design

The VP2430 is a compact, fanless network appliance based on Intel’s N-series platform. As part of the Vault Pro series, it builds on earlier models such as the VP2410 and VP2420, introducing incremental enhancements in processing capability, thermal management, and connectivity.

Arduino Uno-like Board Gets Upgraded with Integrated Ethernet and USB Type-C

The UnoNet is a microcontroller board based on the ATmega328PB, designed with the same form factor and pin layout as the Arduino Uno Rev 3. It integrates Ethernet via a W5500 controller and includes a USB Type-C port, RJ45 connector, DC barrel jack, ICSP header, and reset button.

(Updated)Modular Cerebro Clusterboard Supports Raspberry Pi CM4/CM5, Jetson, and Radxa CM5

Cerebro is an upcoming clusterboard platform launching on Kickstarter, designed for AI, edge computing, and embedded development. It supports a range of compute modules including Raspberry Pi CM4 and CM5, NVIDIA Jetson, and Radxa CM5, providing a modular base for scalable systems.

(Updated) ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 with 240MHz RISC-V Processor, Zigbee, and Thread Connectivity

The ESP32-C5-DevKitC-1 is another upcoming entry-level development board designed for IoT applications, featuring the ESP32-C5-WROOM-1 module. This board supports key wireless protocols, including Wi-Fi 6 (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth LE 5, Zigbee, and Thread.

Open Home Foundation Marks Second Year with Structural Changes and Home Assistant 2025.4 Update

April 2025 marked the start of the Open Home Foundation’s second year. Since its launch at the State of the Open Home 2024 event, the Foundation has grown rapidly, gaining broad community and industry support. Last month’s 2025 event highlighted key milestones from its first year and outlined plans for continued development.

LILYGO T-Echo Lite Offers Integrated LoRa, GNSS, and E-Paper Display in Compact Form

The LILYGO T-Echo Lite is a compact wireless development board designed for embedded applications that require long-range communication, positioning, and low-power display capabilities. Built around the Nordic nRF52840 microcontroller, the platform supports a wide range of wireless protocols and is available in several hardware configurations.

Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box with Touchscreen, RS485 Interface, and Optional Wireless Connectivity

The Luckfox Core1106 Smart 86 Box is a development board designed for integration into standard 86-type wall enclosures. Based on the Luckfox-Pico-86-Panel series, it features Rockchip’s RV1106G2 or RV1106G3 processor and is intended for use in smart home interfaces and industrial control systems.

