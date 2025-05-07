Free and Open Source Software, howtos and Installations

When you move the mouse over KDE Screen Ruler, your cursor will turn into a red arrow. As you move the cursor, KDE Screen Ruler will display how far from the origin the cursor currently is.

You can resize the ruler by moving the mouse over the handle on the left or right edges of KDE Screen Ruler (the top or bottom edges when it is oriented vertically), holding down the left mouse button and dragging the handle.

This is free and open source software.