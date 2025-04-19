news
Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot
The big picture: Amazon uses a fork of Android called Fire OS to power its tablets and smart TVs, but it has also been developing a new operating system called Vega, with plans to ditch Android for good. A new report suggests the first Vega OS device could debut later this year.
Electronics newsletter Lowpass reports that Amazon is preparing a new TV streaming device powered by Vega OS. With development nearly complete, the company is now negotiating with major app makers to bring their services to the platform. Amazon expects to release the device later this year.
Vega is a Linux-based operating system meant to replace Fire OS across Amazon's smart home lineup. It already powers several devices, including the Echo Show 5, Echo Hub smart displays, and the Echo Spot smart clock.