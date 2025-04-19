Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot

Banana Pi has introduced the BPI-RV2, an open-source gateway platform developed in collaboration with Siflower. The board is based on the SF21H8898 SoC, a quad-core RISC-V processor designed for industrial and enterprise networking applications such as routers, access points, and control gateways.

The Minichord is a compact, chord-focused musical instrument developed by Benjamin Poilve through a co-creation effort with Seeed Studio. Designed for musicians of all skill levels, it combines a tactile chord selection system with a responsive touch interface and MIDI output capabilities. With fully open-source firmware and hardware design, the device encourages community-driven modification and customization.

The Atomic DTU LoRaWAN Base is a compact, programmable unit for low-power, long-range IoT communication. Based on the STM32WLE5CC chip, it supports LoRaWAN Class A, B, and C modes and comes in US915, EU868, and CN470 variants to meet regional frequency standards.

The Radxa Dual 2.5G Router HAT adds high-speed networking and NVMe storage expansion to single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi 5 and Radxa ROCK series, using a single PCIe connection in a compact form factor.

The Internet has been around for 50+ years and has become ingrained in many people’s daily lives. Trust in the Internet is crucial for it to provide opportunities and services, but since its inception, Internet trust has fluctuated. Let’s dive into Internet trust, what makes a trustworthy Internet, and why people should care.

KDE Gear 25.04 brings improved integration with the Orca screen reader to the Dolphin file manager, which also received support for navigating files with the arrow keys and selecting them using Enter to boost productivity, a new icon that features an actual dolphin, the ability to rename tabs, a more compact status bar, a tidier layout, and initial support for right-to-left (RTL) languages.

LXQt 2.2 is here to further improve the Wayland session introduced in the LXQt 2.1 release with the ability to set the default compositor and the screen locker by distribution or system-wide, improved support for multi-monitor setups by handling screens by names rather than numbers, and support for the latest stable versions of the supported Wayland compositors.

GNOME 48.1 is here to add support to the Mutter window and composite manager to announce workspace changes to the screen reader and disable HDR (High Dynamic Range) support when using non-atomic (legacy) KMS drivers, along with the ability to fall back to the default color mode when an HDR monitor looses HDR capabilities.

Powered by the latest and greatest Linux 6.14 kernel series for top-notch hardware support, Ubuntu 25.04 features the GNOME 48 desktop environment with the usual enhancements and look that Ubuntu users are used to, specifically the dynamic triple buffering feature for an extra boost on low-end systems.

news

Amazon smart TVs could soon replace Fire OS with Linux-based Vega OS | TechSpot

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 19, 2025



The big picture: Amazon uses a fork of Android called Fire OS to power its tablets and smart TVs, but it has also been developing a new operating system called Vega, with plans to ditch Android for good. A new report suggests the first Vega OS device could debut later this year.

Electronics newsletter Lowpass reports that Amazon is preparing a new TV streaming device powered by Vega OS. With development nearly complete, the company is now negotiating with major app makers to bring their services to the platform. Amazon expects to release the device later this year.

Vega is a Linux-based operating system meant to replace Fire OS across Amazon's smart home lineup. It already powers several devices, including the Echo Show 5, Echo Hub smart displays, and the Echo Spot smart clock.

