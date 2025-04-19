Understanding how to manage your software from the terminal is the first step to becoming a Linux power user. By the time you're done reading this, you'll be able to comfortably manage software from the command line in all major distros!

If you're new to Linux, the terminal might seem intimidating at first. But once you get the hang of it, using the terminal to manage software becomes a fast, efficient—and even empowering—experience. Unlike the point-and-click GUI software centers, the terminal gives you full control over what’s happening on your system. As a bonus, it’s often quicker, too.

At the heart of Linux software management are package managers. These specialized tools let you install, remove, and update software with simple commands. Whether you’re on Ubuntu, Fedora, or Arch Linux, there’s a built-in package manager to handle the software on your system.