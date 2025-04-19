news
today's howtos
peppe8o ☛ Use the Raspberry PI Hey Hi (AI) Kit (Hailo8L) both with RPI Camera and IP Camera
In this tutorial, I will show you how to use the Raspberry PI Hey Hi (AI) Kit coming from the Raspberry PI. For this, I will use my Raspberry PI 5 model B (2GB) computer board.
HowTo Geek ☛ How to Install and Remove Software in Linux Using the Terminal
Understanding how to manage your software from the terminal is the first step to becoming a Linux power user. By the time you're done reading this, you'll be able to comfortably manage software from the command line in all major distros!
If you're new to Linux, the terminal might seem intimidating at first. But once you get the hang of it, using the terminal to manage software becomes a fast, efficient—and even empowering—experience. Unlike the point-and-click GUI software centers, the terminal gives you full control over what’s happening on your system. As a bonus, it’s often quicker, too.
At the heart of Linux software management are package managers. These specialized tools let you install, remove, and update software with simple commands. Whether you’re on Ubuntu, Fedora, or Arch Linux, there’s a built-in package manager to handle the software on your system.
TechTarget ☛ Manage storage using Linux Logical Volume Manager | TechTarget
Traditional partitioning of HDDs limits storage capacity. Explore how Linux Logical Volume Manager enables admins to increase storage flexibility.
To see how flexible your storage space can be, consider Logical Volume Manager on Linux. Flexibility is critical on servers housing huge numbers of files or other resources.
