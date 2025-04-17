Tor aspires to connect as many people to the free and open internet as possible. But what happens if the Tor network itself is blocked in your country, by your ISP, or on your local network? The answer lies in bridges: a type of relay that's hidden from censors using various techniques we collectively call Pluggable Transports. However, censors may have found and blocked certain bridges already, and what works for one country or network may not work for another. This means that the process to find a working bridge to unblock Tor required some trial and error, and placed an undue burden on users who are subjected to strict censorship.

The Open Fibre Data Standard (OFDS) is an open data, open standards initiative supported by the Internet Society.

GNOME 47.6 brings some interesting changes to the Mutter window and composite manager, including a fix for a black screen issue that occurred on multi-monitor setups when using the NVIDIA graphics driver, support for presentation-time version 2, the ability to honor wl_surface.offset on cursor surfaces, and improved support for sharable surfaces when using NVIDIA as the primary GPU.

The NVIDIA 575 graphics driver series promises support for NVIDIA Smooth Motion, support for GLX front buffer rendering on Xwayland, support for the __NV_DISABLE_EXPLICIT_SYNC environment variable to also apply to GLX and Vulkan apps, and a new conceal_vrr_caps kernel module parameter to the nvidia-modeset kernel module.

Based on the Debian 12 “Bookworm” or Ubuntu 24.04 LTS (Noble Numbat) operating system series, the new Armbian Linux cloud images promise ultra-fast boot, lightweight footprint, minimal attack surface, no firmware package, Docker support out of the box, built-in ZRAM memory management, and Armbian-config for easy customization.

Codenamed “Cyberia”, Ultramarine 41 introduces WSL (Windows Subsystem for Linux) support, new default apps for the Flagship Edition, which features the Budgie desktop environment, including the Evince document viewer and Lollypop music player, a new um command line tool for advanced users to see an overview of their installation.

VirtualBox 7.1.8 brings initial support for Linux kernel 6.14 into Linux Guest Additions, allowing users to install and run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux 6.14, along with initial support for the Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.7 kernel, additional fixes for the RHEL 9.4 kernel, and improvements to the ‘rcvboxadd status-kernel’ check.

Based on Fedora Linux 42 and using the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.3 desktop environment by default, Fedora Asahi Remix 42 is here to introduce a new FEX integration that provides an easier way to run x86 and x86-64 binaries out of the box via emulation.

Powered by Linux kernel 6.14, Fedora Linux 42 ships with the latest GNOME 48 desktop environment for the flagship Fedora Workstation edition, which now features the long-anticipated Anaconda WebUI installer by default to provide users with a more advanced and modern installation experience.

NX AppHub is here as a replacement for the NX Software Center, Nitrux’s built-in GUI utility for managing AppImage bundle, and zap, a command-line package management interface for AppImages.