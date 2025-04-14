news
PanVK Open-Source Vulkan Driver for ARM Mali GPUs Is Now Vulkan 1.1 Conformant
Collabora unveiled PanVK about four years ago as a Vulkan alternative to their Panfrost OpenGL driver for ARM Mali Bifrost and Midgard GPUs, also delivered through the well-known Mesa graphics stack on Linux-based operating systems.
As of today, PanVK reached a new milestone, and it is now officially conformant with the Vulkan 1.1 specification on the ARM Mali-G610 GPU. But the even better news is that Collabora is already working on updating PanVK’s Vulkan specification to Vulkan 1.2, and they also plan on moving on to Vulkan 1.3 and 1.4 in the future.