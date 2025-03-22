ReactOS 0.4.15 is Out

We are pleased to announce the release of ReactOS 0.4.15! This release offers Plug and Play fixes, audio fixes, memory management fixes, registry healing, improvements to accessories and system tools including Notepad, Paint, RAPPS, the Input Method Editor, and shell improvements.

We chose to release this version of ReactOS in honor of Eric Kohl’s first commit to the ReactOS code base, which dates back to 1999. Eric Kohl is the oldest active contributor of the project, and this is his 26th ReactOS anniversary! He has participated in the project as a developer since its beginnings.