ReactOS 0.4.15 is Out
ReactOS ☛ ReactOS 0.4.15 released
We are pleased to announce the release of ReactOS 0.4.15! This release offers Plug and Play fixes, audio fixes, memory management fixes, registry healing, improvements to accessories and system tools including Notepad, Paint, RAPPS, the Input Method Editor, and shell improvements.
We chose to release this version of ReactOS in honor of Eric Kohl’s first commit to the ReactOS code base, which dates back to 1999. Eric Kohl is the oldest active contributor of the project, and this is his 26th ReactOS anniversary! He has participated in the project as a developer since its beginnings.
Distro Watch ☛ OS Release: ReactOS 0.4.15
ReactOS is an open source operating system which seeks to be binary compatible with Microsoft Windows. The project has published a new release, version 0.4.15, which includes improvements across all aspects of the operating system. One of the key improvements is with plug and play devices: [...]
Late press coverage:
ReactOS emits release 0.4.15 – first since 2021
The ReactOS project is putting out a point-release for the first time in a few years, and this insanely optimistic effort is making progress.