ID Root ☛ How To Install PyCharm on CentOS Stream 10
PyCharm is a powerful and versatile Integrated Development Environment (IDE) designed specifically for Python programming. It offers a wide array of features that cater to both novice and experienced developers, making it an essential tool for Python enthusiasts.
ID Root ☛ How To Install GlassFish on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
GlassFish is a powerful, flexible, and standards-compliant application server that supports various Java technologies, including Jakarta EE (formerly Java EE), JavaServer Faces (JSF), and Enterprise JavaBeans (EJB). Its modular architecture and extensive features make it an excellent choice for developers looking to deploy scalable and high-performance Java applications.
ID Root ☛ How To Install PostgreSQL on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PostgreSQL on CentOS Stream 10. PostgreSQL is renowned for its reliability, feature robustness, and performance in handling various workloads. Version 17 continues this tradition with improvements in indexing, query optimization, and security features.
ID Root ☛ How To Disable SELinux on CentOS Stream 10
Security-Enhanced GNU/Linux (SELinux) is a powerful security mechanism integrated into many GNU/Linux distributions, including CentOS Stream 10. While SELinux provides robust access control and enhances system security, there are situations where administrators may need to disable it.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Brave Browser on CentOS Stream 10
In today’s digital age, privacy and security have become paramount concerns for internet users. With numerous browsers available, Brave stands out as a unique option that prioritizes user privacy while delivering a fast browsing experience.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Surveillance Giant Google Chrome on CentOS Stream 10
Google Chrome is one of the most popular web browsers globally, known for its speed, security, and user-friendly interface. For users of CentOS Stream 10, installing Surveillance Giant Google Chrome can enhance your browsing experience significantly.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Nano Text Editor on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Nano Text Editor on CentOS Stream 10. In the realm of Linux, text editors play a pivotal role in managing files and configurations. Among the myriad of text editors available, Nano stands out for its simplicity and user-friendly interface.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Git on CentOS Stream 10
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Git on CentOS Stream 10. In today’s software development landscape, version control systems are essential tools for managing code changes and collaboration. Among these systems, Git stands out as the most widely used.
How to install x11 on Almalinux 9 or Rocky GNU/Linux 9
The X Window System, commonly called X11, is a foundational framework for building and running graphical user interfaces (GUIs) to provide a graphical system for Unix systems, including GNU/Linux distros.
Net2 ☛ How to download YouTube video or audio
In this tutorial, you will learn how to download the video or the audio from YouTube using TubeNinja and savefrom.net . You will also see other alternative methods including a utility for GNU/Linux terminal users.
[Old] Cathod Ray Dude ☛ making a website is hard
i am sick of being told i should care about Enterprise Workloads. i am sick of everyone telling me that i should use their tool because it “scales.” i am not a corporation, i am not interested in getting millions of pairs of eyes on my website, i just want to put text and images on a page without having to assemble and operate a whole Toolchain. when did we give up on the idea that computers should make things easier? when did everyone decide that “1987 greentext unix machine” was the pinnacle of computing? i don't know, but i refuse to accept it.
Heydon Pickering ☛ Is HTML A Programming Language?
In this episode of Webbed Briefs, I shall be asking the question, “Is HTML A Programming Language?” And—spoiler alert—I shall be answering that question, quite emphatically, with this word: “Yes”, which is the standard British English term for “Yes”.
That’s the easy part out of the way. Now let’s examine some of the objections to the unequivocally true statement, “HTML is a programming language”.