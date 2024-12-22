Mesa 24.3.2 and wayland-protocols 1.39
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mesa 24.3.2 released with more graphics driver bug fixes for Linux
The last open source graphics driver update before the holidays is here, with Mesa 24.3.2 now available for you to upgrade. Since this is a minor point release it's just bug fixes, with new features to come in Mesa 25 next year.
-
Free Desktop ☛ wayland-protocols 1.39
wayland-protocols 1.39 is now available.
This new release contains two new protocols:
* ext-data-control - allow privileged clients to control data devices, e.g. a clipboard manager.
* ext-workspace - receive events about and control workspaces, useful for e.g. workspace indicators.
This release also includes the recent governance workflow changes and clarifications. Mesa is also listed as a member, Simon Zeni was added as a drm-lease maintainer, and Nick Diego Yamane was added as a xdg-toplevel-drag maintainer.