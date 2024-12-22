As 2024 concludes, the Rockchip RK3588 platform has seen substantial progress in upstream support. Collabora’s latest announcement highlights advancements in kernel integration, hardware enablement, and foundational software, driven by the open-source community.

The LILYGO T7-C6 is a compact development board built around the ESP32-C6-MINI-1 module, offering versatile features designed for IoT and wireless communication applications. The board is available with either an onboard PCB antenna or an external antenna and supports modern wireless protocols, including 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5 (LE), and IEEE 802.15.4.