GNUnet 0.23.0

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Dec 10, 2024



We are pleased to announce the release of GNUnet 0.23.0.

GNUnet is an alternative network stack for building secure, decentralized and privacy-preserving distributed applications. Our goal is to replace the old insecure Internet protocol stack. Starting from an application for secure publication of files, it has grown to include all kinds of basic protocol components and applications towards the creation of a GNU internet.

This is a new major release. It breaks protocol compatibility with the 0.22.0X versions. Please be aware that Git master is thus henceforth (and has been for a while) INCOMPATIBLE with the 0.22.0X GNUnet network, and interactions between old and new peers will result in issues. In terms of usability, users should be aware that there are still a number of known open issues in particular with respect to ease of use, but also some critical privacy issues especially for mobile users. Also, the nascent network is tiny and thus unlikely to provide good anonymity or extensive amounts of interesting information. As a result, the 0.23.0 release is still only suitable for early adopters with some reasonable pain tolerance.

