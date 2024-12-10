Red Hat Latest
Red Hat Official ☛ Using migration hooks in migration toolkit for virtualization
I have written in the past on how you can use the migration toolkit for virtualization (MTV) to help migrate virtual machines (VMs) to OpenShift Virtualization, but one important aspect of that toolkit is how to automate certain commands or tasks immediately before or after the VM is migrated. This type of automation is made possible through the migration toolkit for virtualization’s migration hooks.
Red Hat Official ☛ Top 10 security architecture patterns for LLM applications
The software industry has started developing a vast array of artificial intelligence (AI) applications based on large language models (LLMs). While many security threats to LLMs are similar to those affecting traditional software, LLMs and their applications also face unique security risks due to their specific characteristics. These risks can often be mitigated or reduced by applying specific security architecture patterns. Here are 10 ways to mitigate and reduce security risks in LLM applications.
Red Hat ☛ Log retention and pruning in OpenShift Pipelines
Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines is a component of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform built on top of the Tekton Pipelines project, which is an open source framework. OpenShift Pipelines provides a way to create and manage CI/CD pipelines natively within OpenShift.
When using OpenShift Pipelines, it's not uncommon to see exited containers on worker nodes after running pipeline tasks. This behavior is often a result of how the OpenShift pipeline executes tasks within its pipelines. Each task in an OpenShift pipeline runs in a separate pod, and these pods are typically ephemeral, which means they complete (terminate) when the task completes, which this will be translated by an exited container on the worker node. This is a fundamental design choice in Tekton in order to achieve isolation and reproducibility. This approach ensures that if one task encounters an issue or behaves unexpectedly, it won't have any adverse effects on the other tasks in the pipeline.
However, the existence of terminated pods may result in an accumulation of exited containers on the worker nodes, potentially leading to increased disk consumption within the cluster, as shown below: [...]
Red Hat ☛ Develop SQL Server databases on RHEL with Podman Desktop
It is no secret that Microsoft SQL Server containers are based on Linux, and that Microsoft has seen millions of SQL Server container downloads.
Red Hat ☛ Our top languages and runtimes articles of 2024
I can't believe it's already December and 2024 has almost passed. That means it’s time to take a look back at the articles that Red Bait Developer published this year and showcase a few of the best.