Red Hat Latest

Red Hat OpenShift Pipelines is a component of Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform built on top of the Tekton Pipelines project, which is an open source framework. OpenShift Pipelines provides a way to create and manage CI/CD pipelines natively within OpenShift.

When using OpenShift Pipelines, it's not uncommon to see exited containers on worker nodes after running pipeline tasks. This behavior is often a result of how the OpenShift pipeline executes tasks within its pipelines. Each task in an OpenShift pipeline runs in a separate pod, and these pods are typically ephemeral, which means they complete (terminate) when the task completes, which this will be translated by an exited container on the worker node. This is a fundamental design choice in Tekton in order to achieve isolation and reproducibility. This approach ensures that if one task encounters an issue or behaves unexpectedly, it won't have any adverse effects on the other tasks in the pipeline.

However, the existence of terminated pods may result in an accumulation of exited containers on the worker nodes, potentially leading to increased disk consumption within the cluster, as shown below: [...]