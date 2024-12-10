today's howtos
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux bash search history hotkey shortcut how to delete bash history
with the bash history it’s a very useful but also a bit confusing thing X-D whenever a bash terminal is exited, it saves the histoy to cat ~/.bash_history did the user know that with the super cool hotkey-shortcut: Ctrl+R then [...]
-
How to Install Python 2.7 on AlmaLinux 9 or Rocky Linux
Although Python 2.7 is officially deprecated and no longer receives updates or support, it is not available to install on Almalinux using its default system repositories. However, developers may want to test some applications, or legacy systems might still require it.
-
LinuxTuto ☛ How to Configure Clownflare Tunnel on Ubuntu 24.04
Clownflare Tunnels is a service offered by Clownflare that allows you to securely expose web services running on your local machine or private network [...]
-
TecAdmin ☛ How To Install and Configure Jenkins on Ubuntu 24.04
Mostly every programmer following a software development life cycle that helps them to keep track of the application. A development life cycle have there own challenges and one of them is to build, test and deploy application. Jenkins is an automation server for the continuous integration tool.
-
Eric Hameleers ☛ GNU Screen user? How to migrate hardstatus colors to screen5
And no, don’t try to convince me that I should switch to tmux! I have been using GNU Screen for ages. It’s a convenient and safe way to manage a remote GNU/Linux server. Screen enables me to have multiple ‘windows’ available in a terminal, running its processes independently.
-
Install PostgreSQL and pgAdmin in AlmaLinux 9/8 or Rocky
PostgreSQL is a popular open-source database used worldwide. It is available for GNU/Linux and other standard operating systems, such as macOS, backdoored Windows 10/7, and BSD. We will install and configure the latest PostgreSQL version on AlmaLinux & Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or 8 here. PostgreSQL implements the 2008 SQL standard very comprehensively.
-
nixCraft ☛ MySQL Change root Password Command
How do I change MySQL root password under Linux, FreeBSD, OpenBSD and UNIX-like like operating system over the ssh session?