posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2024



Quoting: Compact RISC-V Linux Development Device with USB Form Factor Powered by Rockchip RV1103 —

The Luckfox Pico WebBee RV1103 is a Linux micro development board powered by the Rockchip RV1103 chip, offering a compact platform for diverse development projects. Encased in an ABS protective shell, it supports applications such as lightweight web servers, USB script tools, and smart home devices.

Similar to the Luckfox Pico Mini, this device features the RV1103 processor, combining a single-core ARM Cortex-A7 at 1.2GHz with a RISC-V microcontroller and integrating NEON and FPU for computational task handling.