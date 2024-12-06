Windows TCO: Leftovers
-
Security Week ☛ BT Investigating [Breach] After Ransomware Group Claims Theft of Sensitive Data
UK telecoms giant BT has launched an investigation after a notorious ransomware group claimed the theft of a significant amount of files, including sensitive information.
The Black Basta ransomware group added BT — specifically its btci.com and btconferencing.com domains — to its Tor-based leak website, claiming to have obtained roughly 500 Gb of data, including financial, corporate, and personal information.
-
The Register UK ☛ NHS hospitals gear up to get cyberattack systems back online
Both National Health Service trusts that oversee the various hospitals hit by separate cyberattacks last week have confirmed they're still in the process of restoring systems.
NHS Wirral University Teaching Hospital, which also looks after the nearby Clatterbridge and Arrowe Park hospitals, downgraded its "major incident" to a "business continuity incident" but is still working to bring hospital systems back online.
-
Tripwire ☛ Money-Laundering Network Linked To Drugs and Ransomware Disrupted
The NCA says that in 2021, US $2.3 million worth of cryptocurrency paid in extortion payments to the Ryuk ransomware group was laundered by Zhdanova. Ryuk is said to have extorted at least £27 million from 149 UK organisations including schools, hospitals, businesses, and local authorities.