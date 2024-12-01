Xfce 4.20 Pre2 Released

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 01, 2024



Quoting: Alexxcon's Software Development Blog —

Dear Xfce community, I am happy to announce the release of Xfce4.20 pre2.

This platform pre-release consists of the Xfce core components and will be followed by the final Xfce4.20 release soon. We fixed some quirks which were found in Xfce4.20 pre1, did some further polishing and the result is now released as Xfce4.20 pre2.

Early adopters are invited to give it a try and check for compatibility before the final release, which is planned for 15. December.

Xfce4.20 pre2 includes all Xfce core components. The tarballs for building it can be found here...