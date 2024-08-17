today's howtos
The New Stack ☛ Deploy an In-House Chat Server with Linux and Zulip
For many companies, platforms like Slack are the go-to for communication and collaboration. But what if you don’t want to depend on a third party for such a service?
You might have highly sensitive information that you don’t want to be shared on a third-party server/service. If you’d prefer to keep this type of communication in-house, the likes of Slack and Microsoft Teams simply will not do.
TecMint ☛ How to Transfer Files (Local and Remote) in Linux
Linux offers two popular tools for this purpose: SCP (Secure Copy) and Rsync. Both provide a secure and convenient way to transfer files between local or remote machines.
Dedoimedo ☛ How to resize DOSBox screenshots without losing quality
A brief intro for those of you wondering what this is about. DOSBox is an emulator for MS-DOS, an operating system from before the Windows 95 era. Y'know, DOS. Great. It lets you take screenshots of games and programs running inside the emulator window.
I've written about DOSBox many times before, as early as 2006 when I created this website. Then, I crafted a number of articles that highlighted my success in reviving old DOS-era games, the 80s and 90s classics. The best thing, DOSBox lets you emulate both IPX and Serial connectivity, so you can even play multiplayer games on your LAN. Recently, I also wrote a tutorial that shows how to resize/rescale the DOSBox window so that you can play the old, ancient titles with good clarity on modern HD/UHD displays. And that, finally, brings the question. If you take screenshots of these old games in say a 1920x1440px window, do you get same-size images? The answer is no. So how do we fix that? Aha.
Ubuntu ☛ Managed storage with Ceph
Public clouds took this concept, called it ‘-as-a-service’ and ran with it, making access to compute, network and storage resources just a credit card transaction away. The convenience such a model offers is just half the benefit: the as-a-service model also frees companies from needing dedicated internal teams or expensive hiring.
That’s not to say this model doesn’t have its limitations. What if the economics of public clouds do not fit with your company’s revenue goals? Or do you still have significant on premise hardware resources? Or do you today not have the in-house expertise to operate an open source storage solution? Does that mean that you cannot have Storage-as-a-Service? In this blog, we’ll answer the most common questions that pop up when exploring managed storage and Storage as a Service (StaaS).
University of Toronto ☛ Workarounds are often forever (unless you work to make them otherwise)
It's a trite observation that there's nothing so permanent as a temporary solution, but just because it's trite doesn't mean that it's wrong. A temporary workaround that code comments say we thought we might revert later in the life of our 18.04 fileservers has lasted about six years, despite being unnecessary since no later than when our fileservers moved to Ubuntu 22.04 (admittedly, this wasn't all that long ago).
Alexandru Scvorțov ☛ Easy file-sharing with WebDAV
Imagine that we’re travelling and we need to print a document from email. The printshop’s computer has Internet access, but we really don’t want to login to our email from there. Instead, we want to download the document to our phones, put it somewhere, then download it onto the public computer.
What we need is some sort of private server to which we can upload files very easily from our phones, tablets, or laptops. We also need this to work over restricted Internet connections in case we have to use hotel WiFi. In other words, we have to use HTTP.
Natively, HTTP doesn’t support file upload and editing—we need something more than a plain webserver to implement the file handling logic. We don’t want this server to be too complicated to setup and run—something like Nextcloud is very featureful, but far too heavy. Luckily, there’s an extension to plain HTTP called WebDAV that does what we want. Unluckily, there isn’t great support for it on the server side. For example, the Nginx DAV module works at a superficial level, but behaves erratically if you pay close attention.
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bpftool on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bpftool on AlmaLinux 9. bpftool is a versatile command-line utility that allows users to interact with the BPF subsystem in Linux.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Clang on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Clang on AlmaLinux 9. Clang is an integral part of the LLVM compiler infrastructure project, serving as a front-end for various programming languages.
ID Root ☛ How To Install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Tor Browser on Ubuntu 24.04 LTS. Tor Browser is a modified version of Firefox designed to provide anonymity and privacy while browsing the internet.
TecAdmin ☛ How to Install and Configure Fail2ban on Ubuntu 24.04
Keeping your Ubuntu 24.04 server secure is crucial, especially if it’s exposed to the internet. One common threat is unauthorized access attempts, particularly through SSH. Fail2ban is a powerful tool that can help protect your server by automatically blocking suspicious activity.