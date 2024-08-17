Imagine that we’re travelling and we need to print a document from email. The printshop’s computer has Internet access, but we really don’t want to login to our email from there. Instead, we want to download the document to our phones, put it somewhere, then download it onto the public computer.

What we need is some sort of private server to which we can upload files very easily from our phones, tablets, or laptops. We also need this to work over restricted Internet connections in case we have to use hotel WiFi. In other words, we have to use HTTP.

Natively, HTTP doesn’t support file upload and editing—we need something more than a plain webserver to implement the file handling logic. We don’t want this server to be too complicated to setup and run—something like Nextcloud is very featureful, but far too heavy. Luckily, there’s an extension to plain HTTP called WebDAV that does what we want. Unluckily, there isn’t great support for it on the server side. For example, the Nginx DAV module works at a superficial level, but behaves erratically if you pay close attention.