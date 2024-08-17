posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 17, 2024



Quoting: Luckfox Pico Mini - A tiny Arm Linux camera board based on Rockchip RV1103 SoC with 64MB on-chip RAM - CNX Software —

All Rockchip RV1103/RV1106 Pico boards from Luckfox run the same lightweight version of Linux with Busybox that boots from a microSD card or the SPI flash. LuckFox provides instructions to get started, links to the images, PDF schematics, and additional information on the wiki. An SDK is provided that works with Ubuntu 22.04, but other versions of Ubuntu are supported through Docker.

You’ll need a USB Type-A to Type-C cable and A USB to UART debug board to get started, and most people will likely want to get the 3MP camera module based on the SmartSens SC3336 CMOS camera sensor.