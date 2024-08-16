Applications and Free Software Leftovers
It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #24.33: COSMIC Desktop Arrives, KDE Widgets, Chrome Extensions, and More
COSMIC Desktop is the talk of the town.
Venture Beat ☛ Apache Airflow 2.10 arrives to usher in a new era of Hey Hi (AI) data orchestration
The open source Apache Airflow data orchestration technology is adding new features to help enterprises build better data pipelines and understand where data is coming from.
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
Plasma Dialer 24.08 is out
After a long wait, Plasma Dialer 24.08 is finally out. This released is based on Qt6 and contains 17 months of bug fixing as well as small improvements all other the place.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
Sam Thursfield: Status update, 15/08/2024
Blogging on the Fediverse
WordPress.com has recently allowed blogs to Enter the Fediverse, so you can now follow my writings on Mastodon and other places. Click the new ‘Follow’ button in the sidebar, or paste this succinct Fediverse address:
@samthursfield.wordpress.com@samthursfield.wordpress.com.
This blog is more serious writing about technology, you can also follow @vladimirchicken@mastodon.art which is mostly music, art and needless complaints over things I can’t change.
Productivity Software/LibreOffice
-
Document Foundation ☛ Membership Committee elections: Townhall sessions with the candidates
The Document Foundation (TDF) is the non-profit home of LibreOffice, and its Membership Committee (MC) administers membership applications and renewals following the criteria defined in the Foundation’s Statutes. TDF would like to run “townhall” discussion sessions with the candidates for this year’s membership committee election and invite all the community.
