Applications and Free Software Leftovers

Blogging on the Fediverse

WordPress.com has recently allowed blogs to Enter the Fediverse, so you can now follow my writings on Mastodon and other places. Click the new ‘Follow’ button in the sidebar, or paste this succinct Fediverse address:

@samthursfield.wordpress.com@samthursfield.wordpress.com .

This blog is more serious writing about technology, you can also follow @vladimirchicken@mastodon.art which is mostly music, art and needless complaints over things I can’t change.