today's leftovers
Darren Goossens ☛ CellularRouter OpenWrt and LuCI — updating firmware
EZR23 model. In browser, go to the router server address, eg 192.168.30.1, and log in.
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
Ubuntu ☛ Meet our Public Sector team at Technet Augusta 2024
We’re excited to announce our participation in Technet Augusta 2024 from 19 to 22 August.
Games
Forbes ☛ Can Steam Deck, ROG Ally, And Legion GO Run ‘Black Myth: Wukong’?
With Unreal Engine 5 under the hood, can your favorite handheld gaming PC run 'Black Myth: Wukong' at playable framerates?
Godot Engine ☛ Godot 4.3, a shared effort
With over 3,500 commits authored by over 500 contributors, the latest Godot Engine release comes packed full of new features and improvements.
Education
-
Bertrand Meyer ☛ Blog Archive Freely accessible books
Recently I prepared some of my books for free access on the Web (after gaining agreement from the publishers). Here are the corresponding links. They actually point to pages that present the respective books and have further links to the actual PDF versions.
Although the texts are essentially those of the books as published, I was able in most cases to make some improvements, in particular to the formatting, and to introduce some hyperlinking, for example in table of contents, to facilitate online navigation.
FreeBSD ☛ Fall 2024 FreeBSD Summit
Please note: With the Fall 2024 event, the name of the event is changing from “Vendor Summit” to “FreeBSD Summit” to better represent the audience for the event and set up for growth of the event in future years.
The Call for Proposals will be available soon, with registration opening in September.
Licensing / Legal
The Register UK ☛ Disney says agreeing to free trial waives right to sue
The Mickey Mouse titan contends the widower who brought the case waived his right to a court trial when he clicked "Agree" to the Terms of Service of a month-long Disney+ free trial on his PlayStation in 2019 and when he last year purchased online tickets to the Epcot theme park at the Walt Disney World resort in Florida.
According to Disney, those terms include an agreement to seek arbitration to settle any disputes with the corporation rather than go through the courts. Thus the entertainment giant hopes to have the case thrown out of court on the basis of that Disney+ trial subscription and ticket fine print.
NPR ☛ Disney wants a wrongful death lawsuit thrown out because the plaintiff had Disney+
The reason it says Piccolo must be compelled to arbitrate? A clause in the terms and conditions he signed off on when he created a Disney+ account for a monthlong trial in 2019.
Those terms of use — which users must acknowledge to create an account — state that "any dispute between You and Us, Except for Small Claims, is subject to a class action waiver and must be resolved by individual binding arbitration."
Disney says Piccolo agreed to similar language again when purchasing park tickets online in September 2023. Whether he actually read the fine print at any point, it adds, is "immaterial."
