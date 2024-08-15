posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 15, 2024



Quoting: I Just Removed Ubuntu for Archcraft and my Linux PC Looks Awesome! —

My distro hopping days are not over. And, probably, will never be 😉

On some days, I love Ubuntu, and others, I hate it. But, for the majority, I stick with Ubuntu-based distributions including Ubuntu, Pop!_OS, and Linux Mint.

I have an NVIDIA-powered system with 1080p+2K displays. And, many distros do not play nice with this setup.

Some background to it:

I tried switching to Manjaro Linux two years back in a bid to try Arch Linux. But, broken system updates and some other hiccups made me go back to Ubuntu 😁

In my next stop earlier this year, I switched to Fedora, and it did not play nice with my NVIDIA graphics card (hardware acceleration) along with some other issues, and I found myself back to Ubuntu, yet again 😮