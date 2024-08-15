posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Aug 15, 2024



Quoting: Oreon: A Fresh AlmaLinux-Based Distro Designed for Desktop Users —

Diversity in the Linux ecosystem is one of its most wonderful features, leading to a category of distro-hopper users constantly looking for the next challenge in the form of a new Linux distro whose features they can try out and see if they meet their needs.

Just when you thought you’d explored all options, a fresh contender appeared, and we immediately reached out our hands eagerly. Please welcome Oreon Linux.