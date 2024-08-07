Firefox 130 looks to be another small summer update that promises to enable overscroll animations on Linux as the default behavior for scrollable areas and to improve the built-in translation feature by translating selected text portions to different languages after a full-page translation.
KDE Plasma 6.1.4 is here three weeks after KDE Plasma 6.1.3 and improves the smoothness of resizing Plasma widgets, updates textual-list-style group pop-up of Plasma’s Task Manager to scale properly, and refines how KRunner matches text to System Settings pages to be less aggressive about showing them to users for searches with a very weak match.
Mozilla Firefox 129 is a minor update that only improves the Reader View with a “Text and layout” menu that replaces the “Type controls” menu and features new options for setting character spacing, word spacing, and text alignment for a more accessible reading experience, and a new “Theme” menu with additional Contrast and Gray options allowing users to select their own custom colors for text, background, and links.
ADLINK Technology Inc has announced the launch of its new SBC35 Series of 3.5” Single Board Computers. These boards are engineered to maximize efficiency in compact spaces, making them ideal for space-constrained applications in automation, transportation, medical fields, and smart city projects.
TinyWATCH S3 P7 is an innovative, open-source smartwatch designed specifically for tech enthusiasts and embedded developers. Created by Unexpected Maker, this device arrives pre-assembled but is designed for easy disassembly, catering to those who wish to hack or modify its hardware.
Asus recently featured the N97T-IM-A, a high-performance motherboard with a Thin Mini-ITX form factor designed for a wide range of embedded and industrial applications. This motherboard integrates the Intel N97 Processor and offers extensive expansion and serial ports, providing versatility and robust performance.